Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012, in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency on April 16, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

SEOUL North Korea will issue "an important report" at noon local time(0300 GMT), its state news media said on Wednesday.

"An important report will be issued in the DPRK at 12:00 (local time) Wednesday," KCNA news agency said in a single-line dispatch.

No further details were given by the reclusive state, although the last time the last time the agency used this wording was when leader Kim Jong-il died in December.

The statement caused financial markets in Seoul to fall sharply.

A spokeswoman for the South Korean presidency said she was not aware of what could be in the announcement. Authorities in Seoul also said there were no signs of a nuclear test by North Korea.

The statement comes after young leader Kim Jong-un reshuffled his top military over the past few days, ousting a senior general.