SEOUL Jan 29 South Korea urged the North on
Wednesday to speed efforts for reunions of families separated
since the war that divided the neighbours, but vowed to continue
joint military drills with the United States, despite protests
from Pyongyang.
Uncertainty remained whether the North would keep its pledge
to hold the reunions ahead of the start of the drills, but the
South said it would not use the military exercises as a means to
secure the family event.
The North proposed the family reunions last week in a move
welcomed by both China, its sole major ally, and the United
States. If they come about, the reunions would be the first such
event in more than three years.
But the North has yet to respond to a call by the South for
the event to be held over six days in February and for a meeting
to hammer out location and logistics.
"(We) expressed regret that the North has been showing an
uncertain and passive position on the reunions of separated
families, despite having accepted the proposal to hold them," a
spokeswoman of South Korea's Unification Ministry said.
North Korean media have instead trumpeted the country's
longstanding demand for a halt to the military drills, a
frequent sticking point in the rivals' effort to improve ties.
The North calls the drills a prelude to war, despite the
South's denial and assurance that they are defensive exercises
that have been held for decades with no major incident.
Glyn Davies, the U.S. envoy on North Korea policy, met his
South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Tuesday. Both rebuffed
Pyongyang's call to stop upcoming military drills.
"We will continue on a transparent basis to conduct these
defensive exercises so that we are ready should, God forbid, any
contingency arise," Davies told reporters after the meeting.
Tensions soared last year as Pyongyang reacted angrily to
tightened U.N. sanctions imposed in response to its latest
nuclear test.
The two Koreas remain technically at war, as their 1950-53
civil conflict ended in a truce and not a peace treaty. The war
left millions of families divided, with private travel across
the border and communication, including phone calls, banned.
The family reunions typically see the separated relatives
meeting for fleeting moments at a resort in Mount Kumgang just
north of the Korean border.
