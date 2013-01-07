* Richardson to seek release of detained American
* Washington says trip ill-timed following missile launch
* Trip comes as U.N. Security Council to consider sanctions
over rocket
By David Chance
SEOUL, Jan 7 Former New Mexico Governor Bill
Richardson and Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt
began a controversial private mission to North Korea on Monday
that will include an effort to secure the release of an
imprisoned American.
The trip comes after North Korea carried out a long-range
rocket test last month and as, according to satellite imagery,
the reclusive state continues work on its nuclear testing
facilities, potentially paving the way for a third nuclear bomb
test.
Footage from North Korean state television showed Richardson
and Schmidt at the Pyongyang airport on Monday evening.
"We are going to ask about the American who's been detained.
A humanitarian private visit." Richardson said.
Richardson's efforts to seek the release of Kenneth Bae, a
Korean-American tour guide who was detained last year will mark
the latest in a series of high-profile visits over the years to
free Americans detained by Pyongyang.
The delegation comprised Schmidt, his daughter, Richardson
and Google executive Jared Cohen, according to South Korean news
media and it arrived in Pyongyang on a flight from the Chinese
capital, Beijing.
The mission has been criticised by the United States due to
the sensitivity of the timing. The United States does not have
diplomatic relations with North Korea and the isolated and
impoverished state remains technically at war with U.S. ally
South Korea.
"We continue to think the trip is ill-advised," U.S. State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in Washington. Last
week she said the main U.S. objection was that the trip came so
soon after North Korea's much-criticized Dec. 12 rocket launch.
South Korea is in the midst of a transition to a new
president who will take office in February, while Japan, another
major U.S. ally in the region, has a new prime minister.
A U.S. official said the trip's timing was particularly bad
from the Obama administration's point of view because it comes
as the U.N. Security Council ponders how to respond to the North
Korean missile launch.
"We are in kind of a classical provocation period with North
Korea. Usually, their missile launches are followed by nuclear
tests," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"During these periods, it's very important that the
international community come together, certainly at the level of
the U.N. Security Council, to demonstrate to North Korea that
they pay a price for not living up to their obligations."
Richardson, a former ambassador to the United Nations, has
made numerous trips to North Korea in the past that have
included efforts to free detained Americans. The reasons for
Schmidt's involvement in the trip are not clear, though Google
characterised it as "personal" travel.
Schmidt did not respond to requests for comment.
Richardson told CBS television last Friday that he had been
contacted by Bae's family and that he would raise the issue
while in North Korea.
Pyongyang's most notable success was securing a visit from
former President Bill Clinton in 2009 to win the release of two
American journalists.
Last year, Jared and Schmidt met defectors from North Korea,
a state that ranks bottom in an annual survey of Internet and
press freedom by Reporters Without Borders.
Media reports and think tanks say that officials from the
North Korean government went to Google's headquarters in 2011,
something the U.S. technology giant declined to comment on.