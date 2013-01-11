WASHINGTON Jan 11 Former U.N. Ambassador Bill
Richardson delivered a letter for an imprisoned American to
officials in North Korea during his trip there this week.
Richardson was unable meet with Korean-American Kenneth Bae,
a 44-year-old tourist who was detained in North Korea late last
year, but he said he was able to give a letter from Bae's son to
authorities.
"I delivered the letter to North Korean officials,"
Richardson told Reuters on Friday. "They said they would provide
that to him."
Bae has been charged with unspecified crimes against the
state. Richardson said in Beijing on Thursday that he was told
judicial proceedings against Bae would start soon.
Richardson made the trip to North Korea along with Google
Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, who said the purpose
of his visit was to discuss a free and open Internet.
The timing of the trip was criticised by the U.S. State
Department. It came after North Korea carried out a long-range
rocket launch last month, which Washington considers a
provocative test of ballistic missile technology.
Richardson, a former New Mexico governor who was U.S.
ambassador to the United Nations in the 1990s, has made numerous
trips to North Korea that have included efforts to free detained
Americans.