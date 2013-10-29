* U.N. envoy: fleeing North Koreans should not be sent home
* Evidence points to large-scale rights abuses, U.N. inquiry
finds
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 29 Fewer North Koreans are
fleeing to South Korea, possibly due to tighter border control
and cases of asylum seekers being returned home by China, a U.N.
rights envoy said on Tuesday.
Marzuki Darusman, the U.N. special rapporteur on the
situation in North Korea, said that in the first nine months of
this year 1,041 North Koreans arrived in South Korea, compared
to 1,509 people for all of 2012 and 2,706 people in 2011.
"This represents a reversal of the trend of steady increase
in the number of annual arrivals since 1998, possibly due to
recently tightened border control and increased incidents of
refoulement," Darusman wrote in a statement presented to a U.N.
General Assembly human rights committee.
Darusman said the international law principle of
non-refoulement - an obligation not to return asylum seekers or
refugees to a place where their life or liberty would be at risk
- clearly applies to North Koreans who have left without
permission.
Communist North Korea is one of the world's most reclusive
and repressive nations, accused of starving and torturing
thousands of people in a network of prison camps while taking
extraordinary steps to prevent its citizens from fleeing to
South Korea or other nations.
In late May, nine North Koreans, mostly children and
reportedly all orphans, were repatriated from Laos through China
to North Korea, while in February of last year the United
Nations raised concerns about the possibility of 31 North
Koreans being returned to Pyongyang after they were arrested in
China.
"All countries where escapees from the Democratic Republic
of Korea (North Korea) are seeking refuge or transiting must
protect them, treat them humanely and abstain from returning
them," Darusman said in his statement.
A representative of the Chinese U.N. mission said that the
nine North Koreans who came from Laos had valid visas to enter
China and had been released. The Chinese representative said
that Beijing had not received a request for them to be returned
home.
The Chinese representative also said that North Koreans
illegally entering China were not refugees because "they enter
China for economic reasons, therefore we have the right to deal
with these people according to our law because they are
illegally entering."
'GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS'
The Laos U.N. mission told the world body's human rights
committee it had addressed the issue of the North Korean
defectors in accordance with international law and had worked
with the Chinese and North Korean embassies on the issue.
Darusman said there has been no improvement in the dire
situation of human rights in North Korea and that the government
has continued to pursue "a belligerent military policy," while
the majority of North Koreans are being denied food.
Darusman is also a member of a U.N. Commission of Inquiry on
Human Rights in North Korea along with Sonja Biserko of Serbia
and Justice Michael Kirby of Australia, who chairs the inquiry.
They are due to deliver a final report in March 2014.
"The entire body of evidence gathered so far points to what
appear to be large-scale patterns of systematic and gross human
rights violations," Kirby told the General Assembly's human
rights committee on Tuesday, adding that Pyongyang had refused
to cooperate with the inquiry.
North Korea has dismissed the inquiry as a "political plot"
to force a leadership change in Pyongyang.
Inmates in North Korea's prison camps suffered starvation
and torture and described "unspeakable atrocities" comparable to
Nazi abuses uncovered after World War Two, the U.N. inquiry said
in a preliminary report in September.
The inquiry was established in March, following pressure by
Japan, South Korea and Western powers to begin building a case
for possible criminal prosecution. North Korea is not a member
of the International Criminal Court, but the Security Council
can ask the court to investigate non-signatories.