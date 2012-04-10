(Adds quote, reaction)
* North Korean rocket launch to go ahead as planned
* South Korea warns North over launch
PYONGYANG, April 10 North Korea said on Tuesday
it is ready to launch its controversial long-range rocket on
schedule, prompting warnings it could sharply ratchet up
tensions on the Korean peninsula.
China reiterated its calls for calm and restraint.
The launch of the Unha-3 rocket, which North Korea says will
merely put a weather satellite into orbit, breaches U.N.
sanctions imposed to prevent Pyongyang from developing a missile
that could carry a nuclear warhead.
"...We've already announced that the launch will happen
between the 12th and 16th of April and we have already informed
international organisations and we will follow the timed
schedule," said Ryu Kum-chol, vice director of the space
development department of the Korean Central Space Committee.
The launch is due to coincide with the 100th anniversary
celebrations of the country's founder, Kim Il-sung. North Korea
says that it is its sovereign right to launch the rocket, which
it says is for peaceful purposes.
South Korea, which remains technically at war with the
North, warned that the impoverished country of 23 million people
would deepen its isolation if it went ahead.
The prospect of a North Korean rocket launch has alarmed
Japan, which was overflown by an earlier rocket and said it
would shoot it down if it crossed its airspace.
Airlines have re-routed flights to avoid the missile's path.
