SEOUL Jan 21 Reclusive North Korea made most of
the key parts of the long-range rocket it launched in December,
South Korea said on Monday, evidence of home-grown technology
moving it a closer to designing a missile system capable of
hitting the United States.
The North is banned from carrying out missile and
nuclear-related activities under U.N. sanctions and the Security
Council is closing on a resolution that will see it punished
again for December's launch.
"North Korea is believed to have made a majority of
components itself, although it used commercially available
products imported from overseas," South Korea's Defence Ministry
said in a report.
The North's ultimate aim, Washington believes, is to design
an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a
nuclear warhead that could hit the United States, dramatically
increasing Pyongyang's military and diplomatic clout.
Pyongyang has continued work on its nuclear testing
facilities according to satellite imagery, potentially paving
the way for a third nuclear bomb test.
Its prior two tests, in 2006 and 2009, prompted the U.N.
sanctions.
South Korea retrieved and analysed parts of the first-stage
rocket that dropped in the waters off its west coast.
"Despite component supply and adoption of advanced
technologies being limited due to international sanctions, North
Korea increased completion of its long-range missile technology
through several tests and experiences," the ministry report
said.
A South Korean ministry official said no components imported
by North Korea appeared to be in breach of the Missile
Technology Control Regime, an international norm for missile
non-proliferation.
South Korean officials have said the North has likely
developed the technology to propel a warhead more than 10,000 km
(6,200 miles), putting California within striking distance.
But it is believed to be some way from putting a nuclear
warhead on any missile. Experts believe it still needs to
fashion a nuclear bomb small enough to fit on to a missile and
to secure the technology that would allow it to survive the heat
and vibration of re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)