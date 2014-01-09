(Updates with Bae family accepting Rodman's apology)
By James Pearson and David Chance
SEOUL Jan 9 Retired U.S. basketball star Dennis
Rodman apologised on Thursday for suggesting that an American
jailed by North Korea was himself to blame for landing in
prison, adding that he was upset at the time and had been
drinking.
Rodman, who calls himself a friend of North Korean dictator
Kim Jong Un, caused a furor with his comments on Kenneth Bae,
an American missionary imprisoned by Pyongyang. Rodman is
visiting North Korea with a group of fellow U.S. basketball
players.
"I want to apologise. I take full responsibility for my
actions, Rodman said in a statement issued by his American
publicist.
"It had been a very stressful day. Some of my teammates were
leaving because of pressure from their families and business
associates," Rodman said. "My dreams of basketball diplomacy
were quickly falling apart. I had been drinking. It's not an
excuse but by time the interview happened I was upset. I was
overwhelmed."
He added: "I embarrassed a lot of people. I'm very sorry. At
this point I should know better than to make political
statements. I'm truly sorry."
Rodman's current visit to North Korea, his fourth, has drawn
criticism from human rights activists and Bae's family after he
appeared to suggest in an interview peppered with obscenities
that Bae, rather than the North Korean authorities, was
responsible for his incarceration.
Bae's sister, Terri Chung, has said her family was outraged
by Rodman's comments and that he should use his access to the
North Korean leader to advocate on Bae's behalf, rather than
"hurl outrageous accusations."
"It is clear to me, however, that there is nothing
diplomatic about his trip," she said in a statement earlier on
Thursday. "He is playing games with my brother's life."
But Chung later issued a separate statement saying that her
family had accepted Rodman's apology.
"As Rodman has stated, being drunk and stressed is not an
excuse for what he said, but we acknowledge he is human and we
all do make mistakes," Chung said.
"Our greatest concern remains the health and freedom of my
brother Kenneth," she added. "We hope and pray that Rodman's
comments and ongoing antics have not further endangered my
brother. Kenneth's health and freedom are precarious."
Bae, 45, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for state
subversion in North Korea, where he was detained in 2012 while
leading a tour group. North Korea's Supreme Court said he used
his tourism business to form groups aimed at overthrowing the
government.
'HAPPY BIRTHDAY' TO KIM
On Thursday, Rodman accompanied Kim on a trip to the Masik
Ski Resort.
A source with direct knowledge of Rodman's itinerary said
the 52-year-old took a helicopter to a multibillion-dollar,
luxury ski resort that is seen as one of Kim's showcase
projects, but which has been condemned by some observers as a
waste of money in a country where most of the population is
malnourished.
The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity
of the issue.
On Wednesday, Rodman led a chorus singing "Happy Birthday"
to the leader of the isolated and heavily sanctioned country at
a basketball match that Kim attended with his wife.
North Korean state media said the song was "reflecting
(Rodman's) reverence" for Kim Jong Un, and that he had organised
the game as a gift for his birthday, confirming for the first
time the leader's date of birth. He is believed to be 31.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's
ruling Workers' Party, dedicated its front page to coverage of
the basketball game and published photos of Kim sitting and
laughing with Rodman.
"Dennis Rodman said he was overjoyed and teared up when he
met the Dear Respected Marshal again," the newspaper said.
The fading basketball star's trips had previously been
financed by Irish bookmaker Paddy Power, although it has
now withdrawn its funding.
It is not known whether Rodman has the capacity to fund
another trip. North Korea rarely pays for this kind of visit,
according to experts on the country.
Rodman has described Kim, who has been in power for just
over two years, as his friend.
Kim has presided over two long-range rocket launches -
banned under U.N. sanctions due to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons
and proliferation efforts - a nuclear test and last year
threatened to attack South Korea, Japan and the United States.
Last month, his uncle Jang Song Thaek was executed in one of
the biggest and most public purges undertaken in North Korea,
which has been ruled by the same family for three generations.
Jang is just one of hundreds of thousands North Koreans who
have faced death or imprisonment in the North, where an
estimated 150,000 to 200,000 people are in political prisons and
forced labor camps, according to rights activists.
Defectors have testified to witnessing summary executions
and rampant human rights abuses on North Korea. They have said
they were starved, beaten and abused in work camps where many
die and that babies born in the camps were killed.
While North Koreans suffer from food shortages and
malnutrition, according to U.N. assessments, Kim has pushed
ahead with big building projects such as the Masik Ski Resort.
South Korean officials estimate it cost hundreds of millions
of dollars to build and North Korea aims to make $43.75 million
in annual profit from the resort, according to documents
prepared for potential foreign investors. It expects up to 5,000
skiers to visit per day.
