SEOUL Feb 27 Former NBA star Dennis Rodman
appears to have mixed up his Koreas on a visit to Pyongyang,
tweeting that he expected to run into South Korean rapper Psy on
his trip to the North.
Rodman, famed for his tattoos, piercings and radical hair
colours from his time on court, arrived in North Korea on
Tuesday to shoot some hoops and a documentary to be aired on HBO
in April.
"Maybe I'll run into the Gangnam Style dude while I'm here,"
the 51-year old tweeted (@dennisrodman) after his arrival.
Psy, a 35-year old roly-poly rapper, shot to global fame
with his Gangnam Style song last year, garnering more than a
billion YouTube hits for his portrayal of the ritzy and shallow
Gangnam enclave in the southern part of the South Korean capital
of Seoul.
While Pyongyang is by far the richest part of North Korea,
Rodman is unlikely to see the kind of wealth and designer chic
on display in Gangnam.
The North's economy is 1/40th the size of South Korea's,
according to most independent estimates, and is smaller than it
was 20 years ago according to the United Nations.
The only bling that Rodman may encounter in North Korea
appears to come from third generation of the country's ruling
family.
Jowly 30-year old dictator Kim Jong-un has a penchant for
Disney shows and fun-fairs, while his young wife - rumoured to
have given birth recently - has been seen sporting a Dior bag.
Many North Koreans struggle to put adequate amounts of food
on the table each day and recent reports suggested there had
been a famine in the country's food-basket area in 2012.
