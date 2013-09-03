By James Pearson and Megha Rajagopalan
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Sept 3 Flamboyant former
basketball star Dennis Rodman arrived in North Korea on Tuesday
for a five-day visit, his second this year, but said he had no
plans to negotiate the release of a jailed American missionary.
There had been speculation that Rodman, who met North Korean
leader Kim Jong-un in March, would secure the release of Kenneth
Bae, who was jailed for 15 years for trying to overthrow the
North Korean government.
"I'm not going to North Korea to discuss freeing Kenneth
Bae," Rodman told Reuters in a telephone interview before he
left Beijing for Pyongyang. "I'm just going there on another
basketball diplomacy tour."
Kim, the third of his line to rule North Korea, is a
basketball fan and appeared to get on well with Rodman on the
earlier visit, with the two of them pictured laughing, eating
and drinking together and watching an all-star basketball match.
Rodman's latest trip is being sponsored by Irish bookmaker
Paddy Power. His arrival was announced on North Korean
news agency KCNA, which did not provide any further details of
the trip.
Wearing his trademark dark sunglasses, the 6-foot 7-inch
(2.01 metre) Rodman pushed through a throng of journalists at
Beijing's international airport, a common waystation for
travelers to North Korea.
"I'm just trying to go over there to meet my friend Kim, the
Marshal," Rodman said. "Try to start a basketball league over
there, something like that."
North Korea cancelled a visit by Robert King, U.S. special
envoy on North Korean human rights issues, to Pyongyang last
week on what the U.S. State Department said was a "humanitarian
mission" to negotiate the release of Bae.
King's trip was initially seen as a signal that relations
between Washington and Pyongyang might start to improve. North
Korea said it withdrew the invitation because of annual military
drills last week by the United States and South Korea.
Rodman drew fire for his earlier trip to Pyongyang at a time
when North Korea was threatening the United States, South Korea
and Japan with missile strikes.
He called Kim, 30, who rules unchallenged in a country where
there are an estimated 150,000-200,000 prisoners in work camps,
"an awesome kid".
Bae, a Korean American who had been working as a Christian
missionary in China and North Korea, was arrested in the
northeast port city of Rason late last year.
The North Korean supreme court said it sentenced him to 15
years of hard labour for plotting to overthrow the state. It
said he had secretly brought "propaganda materials", including a
National Geographic documentary on life in North Korea, into the
isolated country.
Bae, who had trained with missionary organisation Youth With
a Mission, ran a tour group called Nation Tours in China that
specialised in trips to North Korea. In a video of a 2009 sermon
to a Korean-American church in St. Louis, Bae said he planned to
bring fellow Christians into Rason.
North Korea says it permits religious freedom, but religious
expression is tightly controlled in a state that acknowledges
total loyalty to the Kim dynasty that has ruled for three
generations. North Korea lands at the bottom of most independent
surveys of freedom.
Bae's family has acknowledged his deeply held religious
beliefs but has suggested that his sympathy for North Korean
orphans may have been behind his arrest.