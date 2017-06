Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

PYONGYANG North Korea will complete preparations to launch a long-range rocket by the end of Tuesday, an official in the reclusive country said.

Ryu Kum-chol, vice director of the space development department of the Korean central space committee, made the comments to foreign journalists on Tuesday. Regional powers have said the launch is a disguised test of the North's long-range ballistic missile.

(Reporting by Maxim Duncan, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Don Durfee)