MOSCOW Dec 12 The Russian Defence Ministry said
on Wednesday that it had tracked North Korea's rocket launch
along a southern trajectory from the North Korean peninsula, the
Interfax-AVN military news agency said, citing a source.
"Early warning missile systems monitored the North Korean
rocket. Its flight took a southern course from the North Korean
peninsula. It posed no threat to Russia," Interfax-AVN quoted an
unnamed Defence Ministry source as saying.
North Korea launched a long-range rocket for the second time
this year on Wednesday local time, and may have succeeded in
putting a satellite into space, the stated aim of what critics
say is a disguised ballistic missile test..