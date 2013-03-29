(Adds quotes, detail)
MOSCOW, March 29 Russia said on Friday that
heightened military activity near North Korea was slipping into
a "vicious cycle" that could get out of control, implicitly
criticising U.S. bomber flights that followed threats from
Pyongyang.
Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov suggested that North Korea
should also cool down, calling on "all sides not to flex their
military muscle" and avoid the danger of a belligerent response.
"We are concerned that alongside the adequate, collective
reaction of the U.N. Security Council, unilateral action is
being taken around North Korea that is increasing military
activity," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"The situation could simply get out of control, it is
slipping toward the spiral of a vicious cycle," he said when
asked about tensions on the Korean Peninsula at a joint news
conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.
North Korea put its missile units on standby to attack U.S.
military bases in South Korea and the Pacific, after the United
States flew two nuclear-capable stealth bombers over the Korean
peninsula following a barrage of threats from the North.
Russia supported new U.N. Security Council sanctions against
its neighbour and former Soviet-era client state North Korea in
early March, but Moscow has criticised actions taken outside the
council, including U.S. and South Korean military drills.
