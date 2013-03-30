* Moscow urges parties not to "cross the point of no return"
* Senior diplomat says war is unacceptable
* Moscow says U.S. statements are "a bit reassuring"
SCOW, March 30 Moscow urged restraint in the
Korean peninsular on Saturday, after North Korea said it was
entering a "state of war" with South Korea in a further
escalation of its bellicose rhetoric against Seoul and its main
ally, the United States.
"We hope that all parties will exercise maximum
responsibility and restraint and no one will cross the point of
no return," senior Russian Foreign Ministry official Grigory
Logvinov told Interfax news agency.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday put missile units
on standby to attack U.S. military bases in the South and the
Pacific, after two nuclear-capable U.S. stealth bombers flew
over the Korean peninsula in a rare show of force.
"We expect that everyone understands that a recurrence of
the war on the peninsula is definitely unacceptable," Logvinov
told news agency RIA.
When asked by reporters if Pyongyang had the same
understanding, Logvinov said: "Of course. We were in contact
with the North Korean side".
U.S. officials said the B-2 bombers were on a diplomatic
sortie aimed at reassuring allies South Korea and Japan and were
also aimed at trying to nudge Pyongyang back to dialogue.
"At least at this point, we see that the statements (of
Washington) are rather restrained. The position of the American
side is a bit reassuring," Logvinov told RIA.
Russia warned on Friday that the heightened military
activity was slipping into a "vicious cycle" that could get out
of control.
Tension has been high since North Korea conducted a third
nuclear weapons test in February in breach of U.N. sanctions and
despite warnings from China for it not to do so.
As tensions rose close to Russia's eastern borders,
President Vladimir Putin made staff changes within the Security
Council, promoting Yuri Averyanov, with experience of Far East
affairs, to the first deputy of the top security chief.
Averyanov moved to the Security Council in 2006 after six
years as Putin's deputy representative for the Russian Far East.
