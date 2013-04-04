(Adds quote, detail)
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia said on Thursday that
North Korea's disregard for U.N. restrictions was unacceptable
and that its decision to pursue a nuclear programme radically
limited the chances of resuming stalled six-party nuclear talks.
Pyongyang formally rejected a U.N. Security Council
resolution on March 9 that demanded an end to its nuclear arms
programme, signalling it would defy international sanctions and
pursue its goal of becoming a full-fledged nuclear weapons
power.
"We have taken notice of the March decision ... to further
enhance the status of a country possessing nuclear arms for the
purposes of self-defence," Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich told a briefing.
"This radically complicates, if it doesn't in practice shut
off, the prospects for resuming six-party talks," he said,
referring to stalled aid-for-disarmament talks between the two
Koreas as well as China, Russia, Japan and the United States.
"Attempts by Pyongyang to violate ... decisions of the U.N.
Security Council are categorically unacceptable," Lukashevich
said.
North Korea has also said it would restart its shuttered
Yongbyon nuclear reactor after leader Kim Jong-un declared at a
policy-setting meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on March 31
that the country would bolster nuclear power and develop the
economy.
