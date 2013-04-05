(Adds quotes and context)
MOSCOW, April 5 North Korea asked Russia on
Friday to consider evacuating staff from its embassy in
Pyongyang because of increasing tension on the Korean peninsula,
a spokesman for the embassy said by phone from Pyongyang.
Denis Samsonov said Russia was examining the request but was
not planning an evacuation at this stage, and there were no
outward signs of increased tension in the North Korean capital
itself.
He said other foreign embassies had received similar
requests.
A North Korean Foreign Ministry representative "proposed
that the Russian side consider the issue of the evacuation of
employees in connection with the increasingly tense situation",
Samsonov said.
North Korea has said nuclear conflict could break out at any
time on the Korean peninsula, in a month-long war of words that
has prompted the United States to move military assets into the
region.
According to South Korean media, North Korea has placed two
of its intermediate-range missiles on mobile launchers and
hidden them on the east coast of the country, in a move that
could threaten Japan or U.S. Pacific bases.
Tensions have increased since the U.N. Security Council
imposed new sanctions on North Korea in early March, seeking to
curtail its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes after it
conducted its third nuclear test.
