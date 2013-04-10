Air New Zealand expects earnings to exceed NZ$525 mln in 2017
WELLINGTON, June 1 Air New Zealand on Thursday upwardly revised its outlook for 2017, saying it expected earnings before tax to exceed NZ$525 million ($371.81 million).
MOSCOW, April 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow agrees with Washington's stance on North Korea but warned that any military moves could hamper chances to calm tensions in the Korean peninsula, the Interfax news agency reported.
"There is no disagreement with the United States over North Korea," Lavrov said at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in London, where G8 foreign ministers are to hold talks.
"One should not frighten anybody with military manoeuvres," he was quoted as saying, apparently referring in part to past military exercises by the United States and North Korea. "There is a chance everything will calm down." (Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
WELLINGTON, June 1 Air New Zealand on Thursday upwardly revised its outlook for 2017, saying it expected earnings before tax to exceed NZ$525 million ($371.81 million).
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the best window to complete the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement is between now and early January, well before Mexico's general elections in July 2018.