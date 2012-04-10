* Moscow calls for diplomatic solution
* Launch may dim prospects for six-party talks
MOSCOW, April 10 Russia criticised North Korea
on Tuesday over its plans to launch a rocket, saying the
decision showed disregard for U.N. Security Council resolutions
restricting such actions and calling for a diplomatic solution.
"We consider Pyongyang's decision to conduct a launch of a
satellite an example of disregard for U.N. Security Council
decisions," state-run news agency RIA quoted Russian Foreign
Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich as saying.
"It is necessary to seek a way out of the situation on the
political-diplomatic track," he said.
Russia has balanced previous criticism over North Korea's
launch plans with calls on other major powers to refrain from
belligerent actions against Pyongyang.
Regional powers have said that what North Korea has
described as the launch of a weather satellite, months after Kim
Jong-un succeeded his father as the leader of the reclusive
state, is a disguised test of a long-range ballistic missile.
The launch would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions
and a Feb. 29 denuclearisation agreement, likely damaging
prospects for new six-party talks on ending the impoverished
country's nuclear programme in exchange for food aid.
North Korea, which three years ago pulled out of six-party
disarmament talks, agreed in February to stop nuclear tests,
uranium enrichment and long-range missile launches in return for
aid, opening the way to a possible resumption in negotiations.