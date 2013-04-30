By Ben Blanchard
| DANDONG, China
DANDONG, China May 1 China has stepped up
checks on shipments to and from North Korea almost two months
after agreeing to new U.N. sanctions that demand greater
scrutiny of trade, but the flow of goods in and out of the
reclusive state appears largely unaffected.
The sanctions were imposed after North Korea's third nuclear
test on Feb. 12. China has said it wants the measures enforced,
but few analysts believe Beijing will take steps that hurt North
Korea as it is committed to a policy of engagement.
The sanctions, on top of those agreed after previous nuclear
tests, target the North's attempts to ship and receive cargo
related to its banned nuclear and missile programmes, aim to
stop the flow of luxury goods to North Korea's elite and tighten
financial curbs, including the illicit transfer of bulk cash.
Reuters spoke to more than a dozen Chinese trading firms
that do business with North Korea, mostly based in China's
border city of Dandong through which as much as 80 percent of
the bilateral trade is conducted, and also in the port city of
Dalian. The companies are involved in goods ranging from
non-ferrous metals and car parts to clothing and food.
About half said they had noticed customs authorities taking
a closer look at shipments since the sanctions were put in
place, though others said trade with North Korea was generally
always more tightly monitored than with other countries.
"Look at all the trucks out there and you tell me if trade
has slowed," said trader Liu Mingjin, pointing to a long line of
Chinese and North Korean trucks queuing at Dandong's run-down
border post. "Customs may be taking a closer interest, but
there's no impact on trade whatsoever," added Liu, who imports
ginseng and exports pretty much anything North Korea wants,
including building materials.
That suggests that while China is expressing its growing
frustration with Pyongyang and its recent threats to wage war on
Seoul and Washington, it still believes in its right to conduct
normal trade with North Korea.
LEGITIMATE TRADE
John Park, a North Korea expert at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and the Harvard Kennedy School, said
China was exploiting a loophole in sanctions that allow
legitimate trade and aid. Under the measures, U.N. member states
are not barred from economic development or humanitarian
activities with North Korea.
"Forget the debate about China implementing sanctions. In
many cases Chinese authorities, (and) private Chinese firms
classify what they are doing as economic development," he said.
That's certainly the message from Dandong officials.
"Border trade (policy) is exactly the same as before -
there's no difference," said Yin Tong, head of the municipal
foreign trade and economic cooperation office. A second Dandong
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, agreed: "Trade
between China and North Korea is coordinated at the state level:
we don't get to decide. And the situation hasn't changed."
China's customs department referred questions about the
sanctions to the Foreign Ministry, which has repeatedly said
Beijing was committed to them. The ministry has refused to give
details on what China is doing to enforce sanctions, but says
China had the right to do legitimate trade with North Korea.
However, in a statement dated April 17, China's Transport
Ministry said it expected all government departments to fully
follow the sanctions and ensure no transport of banned goods,
including luxury cars, jewellery and anything related to nuclear
weapons or guided missiles.
U.N. diplomats in New York said that up to now there was
nothing to suggest China had taken steps to implement the
sanctions aggressively. To be sure, they said all countries
needed time and that it would take months to gauge U.N. member
states' commitment to the resolution.
One businessman who said Chinese inspections of goods shipped
to North Korea had tightened also said the recent tensions were
partly to blame. "The situation is tense, and we're doing less
trade. Cargo inspections seem to have tightened, too," said the
businessman, who asked to be identified by his family name Wang.
Another Dandong trader, Zeng Hongqun, said vehicle parts
appeared to be being targeted for Chinese customs checks, though
he was still able to export trucks in to the country. "Despite
customs taking a closer look, we remain busy. North Korea is an
old friend of China's and we rely on them up here just as much
as they rely on us," he said, waiting at the customs post to
send a new truck into North Korea.
DIPLOMATIC FRIEND
Some traders in Dalian said customs officials were paying
more attention, though this preceded the latest sanctions.
"Customs inspection on cargoes to North Korea has always
been quite strict," said Zhou Jin, manager of Dalian Hengan
International Logistics Company, whose shipments can include
valves, pumps, sewage treatment equipment and ball bearings.
"But since the second half of last year, the customs started
inspecting every single one of our containers to North Korea,
and we've never seen this before."
Still, the border around Dandong is relatively porous, which
smugglers exploit, though mostly they say for non-sensitive
goods such as rice and cigarettes. "I can go back and forward
with no problems," said one border resident, who asked not to be
identified. "As long as you pay off the right officials in China
and North Korea, they turn a blind eye."
The success of the new sanctions depends to a large extent
on China, U.N. diplomats have said. Beijing is the closest North
Korea has to a diplomatic friend, and accounts for at least
three-quarters of North Korea's imports.
Bilateral trade dropped more than 7 percent to $1.3 billion
in January-March, with China's imports from North Korea rising
2.5 percent to $590 million but exports down 13.8 percent to
$720 million - excluding fuel, food or other Chinese aid. Annual
trade is worth some $6 billion, a fraction of China's trade with
South Korea which last year topped $230 billion.
China is the main way luxury goods get to North Korea. The
March 7 resolution gave examples of some items North Korea could
not import, from yachts and racing cars to luxury automobiles
and several types of gems and jewellery.
KEEPING THE POWER ON
China also supplies virtually all of North Korea's external
energy needs - crude oil, diesel and jet fuel - much of it in
the form of off-the-books aid.
While Chinese data showed no exports of crude oil to North
Korea in February, deliveries resumed in March, with customs
figures showing 106,000 tonnes of supply. China
officially supplied 523,041 tonnes of crude oil last year.
The Ministry of Commerce appears to be delaying or possibly
cancelling an internal tender to supply North Korea with diesel
fuel, two oil trading sources said, while a person close to
state-owned Sinochem Group said jet fuel flows were normal.
China supplied North Korea with 42,251 tonnes of jet fuel last
year, according to customs data, and 31,050 tonnes of diesel.
Another trading source said coal imports from North Korea -
typically entering China through Dandong's Donggang Port after
coming down the Yalu River or up the coast - were not affected.
Many Chinese companies are also involved in mining in North
Korea. A source at Wanxiang Resources, which has a copper mine
in Hyesan in North Korea's Ryanggang province, said there had
been no orders from China to withdraw their workers, although
North Korean staff had been asked to attend more political
activities, which was hurting production.
"If the political situation worsens, the Chinese workers can
return very quickly since the mine is located 2-3 kms from the
border," the source said.
Choi Hyun-ju, a Dandong-based North Korean official whose
job is to encourage investment in the North, said China had not
had a change of heart about its companies investing in his
country. "China's government hasn't been putting pressure on
us," he said. "The situation is tense at the moment, but it
won't always be this way. And the situation in North Korea is
not as scary as has been reported."
The most opaque area of China's enforcement of sanctions
will probably be related to illicit financial flows.
Chinese financial regulators had no comment in response to a
report on South Korea's Yonhap news agency last month saying
Beijing had warned North Korean banks to stay within the remit
of their permitted operations in China or risk penalties.
The bank most under the microscope is the Foreign Trade
Bank, the North's main foreign exchange bank. Washington
announced sanctions on the bank last month, saying it helped
fund Pyongyang's nuclear programme. It has urged other countries
to do the same.
NO ISOLATION
To be sure, there have been calls in China to punish North
Korea by limiting or even removing trade and aid, led by
influential tabloid the Global Times, published by the Communist
Party's official newspaper the People's Daily.
Chinese have also taken to Sina Weibo, the country's answer
to Twitter, to denounce North Korea's young leader Kim Jong-un
for his warmongering, lampooning him as "Fatty Kim".
But China will not cut North Korea off completely.
The country is a useful buffer from U.S. troops stationed in
South Korea, and Japan. And if China turned the screws too much
then North Korea could collapse - Beijing's ultimate nightmare
scenario. Not only would that release a flood of refugees into
northeastern China, it would also raise the question of what
would happen to North Korea's nuclear material.
China has also been pushing ahead with three special
economic zones with North Korea, hoping to tap low labour costs
across the border and encourage Pyongyang to see the benefits of
economic reform.
One of those is at Rason, 50 km (30 miles) across the North
Korean border, opposite China's Jilin province. A Jilin
government official with knowledge of the zone's development
said the recent tensions had shaken the confidence of some
Chinese companies which had wanted to invest there. However,
local authorities were still pushing ahead, the official said by
telephone from Changchun, capital of Jilin.
"Indeed some companies are starting to lose confidence, but
from the government and the (Rason) management committee's point
of view, there is no change in policy," he said.
"Senior leaders of the Jilin government have been trying to
soothe the concerns of some of those enterprises."
