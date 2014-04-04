(Updates with latest casualty details)
SEOUL, April 4 A Mongolian-flagged cargo ship
has sunk off the southern coast of South Korea, with most of the
16 North Korean crew members on board missing, South Korean
coast guard officials said on Friday.
Two crew members were found dead and three were rescued,
while a search was under way for the other 11 crew still
missing, the officials said.
The Grand Fortune 1 was sailing from the Chongjin region on
North Korea's east coast for a Chinese port carrying iron ore,
said one official, who requested anonymity because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
The vessel sails regularly between North Korea and China,
according to Reuters' ship tracking system.
The rescued crew members were taken to a South Korean
hospital for treatment, according to the coast guard.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul
Tait)