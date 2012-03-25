SEOUL, March 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Sunday North Korea, which three years ago abandoned its
commitments in multilateral disarmament talks, must show
sincerity before the talks can restart.
Obama was talking on the eve of a nuclear security summit in
Seoul and after North Korea said it planned a rocket launch next
month. He said further sanctions could be considered if the
launch goes ahead, North Korea must not be rewarded for bad
behaviour and that China, the North's only major ally, must act
to rein in its neighbour.
North Korea has pulled out of the so-called "six-party
talks", grouping the two Koreas, the United Staes, Russia, China
and Japan, in the past citing insincerity on the U.S. part.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Nick Macfie)