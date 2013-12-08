SEOUL Dec 9 As a scratchy rendition of
Beethoven's Piano Sonata No 8 fades into a sea of shortwave
radio static, a robotic female voice starts speaking in Korean.
"Number 1913, number 1913, incoming message," the voice
says, before reading out seemingly random sets of numbers.
"68360, 75336, 80861, 94409, 03815," it continues in an
eerily authoritative tone.
The broadcast, a method of sending one-way secret messages
to spies, dates back to the French Resistance in World War Two
and is still in use on the Korean peninsula, where human
intelligence remains the most important way of gathering
information.
Blanket electronic surveillance and satellite imagery offer
only limited penetration in isolated North Korea, where the use
of mobile phones and the Internet is far below global standards.
But reliance on antiquated methods and human sources has meant
that the National Intelligence Service (NIS), South Korea's spy
agency, has a patchy record on finding out what is going on in
nuclear-armed and unpredictable North Korea, with which it is
still technically at war.
The agency may have scored a coup last week, however, by
informing the world that Jang Song Thaek, the powerful uncle of
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, had been removed from his
positions.
If true, it will be the biggest upheaval in Pyongyang's
secretive ruling circles since the sudden death of former leader
Kim Jong Il in 2011 left control of the dynastic state and its
1.2-million-strong military in the hands of his young and
untested son.
"For cases like the dismissal of Jang Song Thaek or events
within the (North) Korean Worker's Party, we need human
intelligence," said Yeom Don-jay, a retired NIS veteran.
"Humans know the minds of humans best," said Yeom, who
worked at the spy agency for three decades before retiring in
2004 after postings in Germany, Brazil and the United States.
However, other than the NIS revelations, there has been no
proof that Jang has been sidelined. North Korea is notoriously
reluctant to announce any changes in its power structure.
Critics of the NIS say the disclosures may be aimed at
diverting attention from an investigation of the agency for
getting involved in the 2012 presidential election. Many point
out that the NIS has not been able to get solid information on
what is happening in the North for years, including the death of
Kim Jong Il.
"It is widely known that there is a political motive behind
(the disclosure). It is like a person is trying to hide his weak
spot by saying "I am in the know," said Kim Yeon-chul, a
professor of unification studies at Inje University.
Earlier this year, as President Park Geun-hye came under
pressure to reform the NIS after charges that its agents had
tried to influence the December 2012 vote in her favour, the
agency released previously secret transcripts of a 2007
conversation between Kim Jong Il and his South Korean
counterpart at the time, Roh Moo-hyun.
The agency has been notoriously averse to any attempts at
reform over the years and its current chief, Nam Jae-joon, was
quoted as saying the reform plan would leave its hands tied.
The details of the conversations embarrassed Roh's
supporters in the opposition Democratic Party, who have been
vociferously demanding reform.
RATIONAL NUMBERS
The radio messages have been used by the South for decades,
say sources with knowledge of how the country's secret agents
operate.
"It's classic - the safest way to deliver messages, it
leaves no trace," said former agent Yeom.
The messages work by sending strings of seemingly random
numbers over shortwave radio signals to an agent in the field,
armed only with a radio, pen and an easily concealed pad with
corresponding letters on it that can be used to decrypt the
messages.
"The first time I heard the South Korean numbers station now
known as V24 was probably in the early 1980s," said a radio
hobbyist who only identifies himself by his call sign, 'Token'.
Long-time listeners like Token say V24's unique power
signature and signal strength place its origin somewhere south
of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.
An official at the NIS who deals with media requests said he
could not confirm anything related to the operation of South
Korean numbers stations.
But hobbyists say the secret station is being used less
frequently.
"In July 2013, I received 62 messages, most of them in the
first half of the month," said Token, who monitors the signals
from his location in the Mojave Desert in the United States.
"However, in the first ten days of November, I only received
three.
"I have never seen traffic anywhere near this low. This
station could be winding down operations," he added.
A former South Korean commando who has worked behind North
Korean lines said he also communicated with his handlers by
radio and number codes.
"We had a morse code machine and a number pad. North Korean
agents were using the same methods at the time," said the
commando. "It still looks like a safe way (to communicate) now
too."
But as isolated North Korea slowly modernises, and mobile
phones and using the Internet become more common, the South's
spy agency may have to adopt more up-to-date methods.
"Clearly North Korea has also been using a greater variety
of communications technology, so it gives the South that many
more channels for gathering intelligence," said a former South
Korean official who worked in national security.
North Korea's growing thirst for mobile phones also means
that strangers with expensive-looking technology might not
attract the kind of suspicion they may once have.
"There are special mobile phones that the NIS uses that
can't be traced. I think intelligence on Jang was likely
received by that way - using people," said the former South
Korean commando.
The NIS is housed between leafy mountains and the tombs of
dead Korean kings in a sprawling cluster of nondescript office
buildings, a short drive away from Seoul's glitzy Gangnam
district.
Although it is air-brushed from satellite images and absent
from online maps, its existence is no secret in South Korea.
For months, the agency has been the centre of a domestic
scandal - prosecutors in Seoul said last month that 1.2 million
tweets were sent by NIS agents during the 2012 presidential
election in an attempt to boost the popularity of Park, the
eventual winner and South Korea's first female president.
She is the daughter of assassinated president Park
Chung-hee, who was killed in 1979 by the head of the
intelligence service, then called the Korea Central Intelligence
Agency.
Despite the agency's shady overtones, joining the NIS is
still seen as an attractive job by the young.
"The quality of information from intelligence officers keeps
getting better and better as it is now one of the popular jobs
for young people," said a former agent who worked at the NIS
until the late 2000s and declined to be named.
"We have talented human assets and Jang's case proves it."
(Additional reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)