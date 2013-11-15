SEOUL Nov 15 North Korea denied it was sending
military aid to the Syrian government, one of its few close
allies, in its battle against rebel forces after media reports
said that Pyongyang had sent advisors and helicopter pilots.
"Some foreign media are floating misinformation that the
DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) supplied war
equipment to Syria, its airmen are directly involved in
air-raids on insurgent troops in Syria," the North's state run
KCNA news agency said late on Thursday.
The Jerusalem Post reported in October that 15 North Korean
helicopter pilots were operating in Syria "on behalf of
President Bashar Assad's regime" and said the report had been
confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Other reports have identified North Korean artillery
officers as being in Syria, although they were said not to be
directing fire.
North Korea has long-standing ties with Syria and
constructed a plutonium reactor there that was destroyed by an
Israeli strike in 2007. It also has links with Syria's chemical
weapons programme.
Under a deal brokered by Russia and the United States, Assad
agreed to destroy all Syria's chemical weapons after Washington
threatened to use force in response to a sarin gas attack that
killed hundreds of people on Aug. 21.
Japanese media reports in August said Turkey had intercepted
a shipment of gas masks and small arms from North Korea to
Syria.
The North is under United Nations sanctions for its nuclear
weapons and missile programme and its role in proliferating
nuclear and missile technology.
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Richard Pullin)