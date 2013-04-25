(Adds comment from U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon paragraph
10)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, April 25 South Korea proposed formal
talks on Thursday with North Korea to discuss restarting a joint
factory zone located just north of the rivals' heavily armed
border that was suspended in early April, sharply deepening
security tensions on the peninsula.
It was the first formal proposal aimed at making a
breakthrough in a deadlock over the Kaesong factory project,
which was the last remaining channel open between the two Koreas
until it was forced to close.
North Korea has denied South Korean workers and supplies
entry to the industrial zone, located a few miles inside the
border, accusing Seoul of using the project to insult its
leadership. About 180 South Korean workers have chosen to stay
there and are believed to be running out of food and supplies.
"The government today officially proposes to hold
working-level talks between the authorities of the South and
North to resolve humanitarian issues affecting Kaesong workers
and to normalise Kaesong industrial zone," Unification Ministry
spokesman Kim Hyung-suk said.
He demanded the North respond by Friday morning. That is
likely to anger Pyongyang, which has blamed the South for
jeopardizing the project by disparaging its goodwill.
The zone is seen as a lucrative source of cash for the
impoverished North.
The North withdrew its workforce of about 53,000 from the
zone amid spiralling tensions between the two Koreas. North
Korea said the United States and the South were to blame because
of what it sees as threatening U.S. and South Korean military
drills.
The South's 123 small- and medium-sized manufacturers paid
about $130 a month to the North Korean state authorities for
each of the North Korean workers they employ.
The number of South Korean workers inside the Kaesong
industrial zone has dwindled from the 700 or so normally needed
to keep the factory running since the North banned entry on
April 3. The 170 or so workers still there are kept by the South
Korean firms as the minimum required to safeguard assets at the
1 trillion won ($894.73 million) park.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, a South Korean, said he
was seriously concerned about the closure of Kaesong and
"sincerely hopes the operation of the complex can return to
normal as soon as possible through dialogue."
Ties between the two Koreas were all but severed after the
sinking of a South Korean navy ship in 2010, widely blamed on
Pyongyang. The North also bombed a South Korean island later
that year.
North Korea, after a series of threats of nuclear war on the
United States and South Korea, has since toned down the
bellicose rhetoric and on Thursday marked the anniversary of its
armed forces day with a low-key event.
The North's supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, attended the 81st
anniversary ceremony at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where the
bodies of the North's two former leaders, Kim Jong-un's father
and grandfather, are preserved, the official KCNA news agency
said.
Military officers delivered speeches boasting of the armed
forces' readiness to strike the United States with missiles but
the North's state TV showed no parade of military equipment or
remarks by Kim Jong-un.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by
Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Chance, Nick Macfie and Vicki
Allen)