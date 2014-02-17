GENEVA Feb 17United Nations human rights
investigators on Monday issued a damning report cataloguing
massive human rights violations in North Korea that they said
amount to crimes of humanity which should be brought to the
International Criminal Court (ICC).
The 372-page report is the result of a year-long
investigation marked by unprecedented public testimony by
defectors at hearings held in South Korea, Japan, Britain and
the United States.
Kim Jong-un may be personally responsible for crimes against
humanity, top U.N. investigator Michael Kirby said in a Jan. 20
letter to the North Korean leader that accompanies the report.
Here are some excepts from the report, to be debated by the
U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 17:
SCOPE OF CRIMES
"Systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations
have been and are being committed by the Democratic People's
Republic of Korea, its institutions and officials. In many
instances, the violations of human rights found by the
commission constitute crimes against humanity.
"The gravity, scale and nature of these violations reveal a
State that does not have any parallel in the contemporary
world," the report said.
"A number of long-standing and ongoing patterns of
systematic and widespread violations which were documented by
the commission, meet the high threshold required for proof of
crimes against humanity in international law. The perpetrators
enjoy immunity.
"The key to the political system is the vast political and
security apparatus that strategically uses surveillance,
coercion, fear and punishment to preclude the expression of any
dissent."
CHINA'S ROLE
"Persons who are forcibly repatriated from China are
commonly subjected to torture, arbitrary detention, summary
execution, forced abortion and other forms of sexual violence.
China should "respect the principle of non-refoulement and
accordingly abstain from forcibly repatriating any persons to
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea".
"China should raise with the Supreme Leader of the
Democratic People's Republic of Korea and other high-level
authorities the issues of abductions, the infanticide of
children entitled to Chinese nationality, forced abortions
imposed on repatriated women and other human rights violations
that target persons repatriated from China.
The report includes a Dec. 16 letter from chairman Kirby to
China's ambassador in Geneva, Wu Haitao, urging him to "caution
relevant officials that such conduct on their part could amount
to the aiding and abetting (of) crimes against humanity".
Wu's reply, dated Dec. 30, said North Koreans enter China
illegally for economic reasons and some are engaged in "criminal
acts such as theft, robbery, illegal harvesting". Some North
Koreans repeatedly enter China illegally, demonstrating that the
allegation that repatriated citizens face torture is "not true",
Wu's letter said.
The Commission of Inquiry cited estimates that there are
10,000 to 25,000 children born of Chinese fathers and North
Korean mothers. "The status of most of these children appears to
be effectively stateless, as the Chinese families have been
discouraged from registering such children because of the
illegal status of their mothers," it said.
North Korean agents "appear to be operating on Chinese
territory and attempting to gather information about DPRK
citizens and persons supporting them. On some occasions, they
appear even to have abducted DPRK citizens and at least one
national of the ROK (Republic of Korea)".
TORTURE CHAMBERS AND PRISON CAMPS
"Suspects of major political wrongs may find themselves in a
detention interrogation centre anywhere from a few days to six
months or more," it said.
"Torture is an established feature of the interrogation
process", it said, citing testimony about a "torture chamber" at
a detention facility of the State Security Department equipped
with a water tank, shackles used to hang suspects upside down,
and long needles driven underneath a suspect's fingernails.
"Many suspects die at interrogation detention centres as a
result of torture, deliberate starvation or illnesses developed
or aggravated by the terrible living conditions."
"If they are not executed immediately, persons held
accountable for major political wrongs are forcibly disappeared
to political prison camps that officially do not exist. Most
victims are incarcerated for life, without chance of leaving the
camps alive."
"The limited information that seeps out from the secret
camps also creates a spectre of fear among the general
population in the DPRK, creating a powerful deterrent against
any future challenges to the political system."
"Four large prison camps are known to exist in the DPRK
today," it said, adding that there may be additional ones and
that there were 12 camps or more in the past.
"Over time, the system has been consolidated. Some camps
were closed down and the remaining inmates transferred to other
sites, which were expanded.
Sources including human rights groups concur there has been
a drop in the political prison camp population over the last few
years, but this may be partly due to an "extremely high rate of
deaths in custody," due to starvation and neglect, arduous force
labour, disease and executions, the U.N. report said.
The Korea Institute for National Unification estimates
80,000 to 120,000 people are detained in political prison camps
today, based on recent satellite imagery and first-hand
testimony, the report said. The activist group Committee on
Human Rights in North Korea put the figure at 80,000 to 130,000.
DEPRIVATION OF FOOD AND STARVATION
A 1995 food crisis sparked by floods and the collapse of
support and hard currency from the Soviet Union led to famine.
"The State has used food as a means of control over the
population .... The State has also used deliberate starvation as
a means of control and punishment in detention facilities. This
has resulted in the deaths of many political and ordinary
prisoners.
"Military spending - predominantly on hardware and the
development of weapons systems and the nuclear programme - has
always been prioritised, even during periods of mass
starvation."
"The commission finds that decisions, actions and omissions
by the State and its leadership caused the death of at least
hundreds of thousands of people and inflicted permanent physical
and psychological injuries on those who survived.
"Hunger and malnutrition continue to be widespread. Deaths
from starvation continue to be reported.
"The commission is concerned that structural issues,
including laws and policies that violate the right to adequate
food and freedom from hunger, remain in place, which could lead
to the recurrence of mass starvation.
"In his 2014 New Year's message, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un
called for 'decisive improvement in guidance and management of
economic projects'. However, measures for agricultural reform
and opening the economy were not mentioned in the speech."
LUXURY GOODS AND "PARALLEL FUNDS"
North Korea "continues allocating a significant amount of
the state's resources for the purchase and importation of luxury
goods", the report said.
Such imports are in violation of Security Council sanctions
and have included high-quality cognac and whiskey and equipment
for a 1,000 person cinema, it said. There have been attempts to
import Mercedes-Benz vehicles, high-end musical recording
equipment and dozens of pianos, it said.
"Luxury good expenditure by the DPRK rose to $645.8 million
in 2012. Reportedly, this was a sharp increase from the average
of $300 million a year under Kim Jong-il," it said, citing a
British newspaper report in October 2013.
North Korean authorities also engage in legal and illegal
activities to earn foreign currency, channelling it into
"parallel funds" outside of the regular state budget, it said.
"They are kept a the personal disposal of the Supreme Leader
and used to cover personal expenses of the Supreme Leader, his
family and other elites surrounding him, as well as other
politically sensitive expenditures," it said.
Revenue from criminal activity including drugs has been
estimated at up to $500 million a year in 2008, amounting to a
third of North Korea's annual exports at the time, it said.
A former North Korean official, not identified in the
report, provided information on the "illegal activities of DPRK
embassies around the world. They were engaged in activities such
as the illegal sale of alcohol in Islamic countries or the
internationally prohibited trafficking of ivory from African
countries to China," the report said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)