GENEVA China dismissed a United Nations report into North Korean human rights on Monday, saying an independent commission of inquiry had made unfounded accusations, with some recommendations that were "divorced from reality".

"The inability of the commission to get support and cooperation from the country concerned makes it impossible for the commission to carry out its mandate in an impartial, objective and effective manner," Chinese diplomat Chen Chuandong told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The 370-page report was based on information and interviews collected outside the country, without first hand information, Chen said. "The question then arises can such an inquiry be truly credible?"

