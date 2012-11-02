* UN monitor: Allegations of wide use of prison camps
* Pyongyang: UN report reflects hostile US, EU policy
* North Korea says political pressure won't change it
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 2 North Korea's U.N.
delegation declared on Friday that it was proud of Pyongyang's
social system and human rights record and rejected as baseless a
U.N. monitor's report that described appalling human rights
abuses in the reclusive country.
Pyongyang was reacting to a report to the U.N. General
Assembly's Third Committee, which focuses on rights issues, from
U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea Marzuki Darusman that
described "a wide range of human rights violations."
Among the abuses Darusman referred to in his annual report
on North Korea were the alleged "extensive use of political
prison camps, poor prison conditions and prisoners being
subjected to forced labor, torture and corporal punishment."
North Korean delegate Kim Song read a statement to the
committee, which includes all 193 U.N. member states, that said:
"My delegation totally and categorically rejects the ...
groundless allegations."
"The report of the special rapporteur is a product of the
hostile policies of the United States and European Union against
the DPRK (North Korea) and is a typical example of
politicization, double standards and selectivity on the issue of
human rights," Kim said.
Darusman complained that North Korea had refused to
cooperate with him during his assessment of the human rights
situation in the impoverished nation. He also said there had
been "no improvement in the dire situation of human rights" in
North Korea since his last report in March.
Pyongyang's delegate said North Korea had previously
cooperated with U.N. and European Union human rights bodies but
stopped doing so in 2006 after the EU began sponsoring annual
General Assembly resolutions condemning Pyongyang for its rights
record.
"We have nothing to hide," Kim said. "We have nothing to be
afraid of. On the contrary, we are proud of our superior system
of promoting and protecting human rights in our country,
including free medical care and free education system."
"We will further develop and strengthen our social system
that guarantees promotion and protection of human rights," he
added.
'BIG MISTAKE'
U.S., Japanese, EU and other delegations gave statements
criticizing Pyongyang's rights record. Darusman reiterated his
concerns about North Korean prison camps, which he told the
committee held between 150,000 and 200,000 prisoners.
China and other countries complained about the practice of
adopting General Assembly resolutions that single out countries
for their records on human rights.
The North Korean envoy said Darusman's allegations were
based on "distortions and falsity."
"We neither recognize nor accept the mandate of the special
rapporteur appointed by a resolution against the DPRK," Kim
said. "This is our principled position and it will not change in
the future."
"It is a big mistake if certain countries expect any change
from DPRK through political pressure," he added. "We remain
consistent in our peaceful position to solve all problems
through negotiation and dialogue."
The assembly's Third Committee is expected to pass a
resolution condemning the rights situation in North Korea later
this month, to be followed by formal adoption in the General
Assembly in December. Such resolutions are an annual U.N. ritual
for North Korea, Iran and Myanmar.
The Third Committee is also expected to pass a resolution
condemning the human rights situation in Syria due to the
19-month conflict between government forces and rebels there.
The General Assembly passed such a resolution on Syria last
year.