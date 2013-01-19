* U.S. persuaded China to rebuke Pyongyang, deal tentative
* Russian envoy predicts resolution will be adopted
* U.S. wanted resolution imposing new sanctions-envoys
* Diplomat says North Korea draft could take days to arrive
(Adds South Korean comment, paragraphs 7-9)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 19 The United States and
China have struck a tentative deal on a draft U.N. Security
Council resolution condemning North Korea for its December
rocket launch, U.N. diplomats said on Friday, and Russia
predicted it would be approved by the council.
The resolution would not impose new sanctions, but would
call for expanding existing U.N. sanctions measures against
Pyongyang, the envoys said on condition of anonymity. They added
that China's support for the move would be a significant
diplomatic blow to Pyongyang.
The 15-nation council could adopt the compromise resolution
next week, they said.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin confirmed the
diplomats' comments in remarks quoted by the Russian state-run
RIA Novosti news agency, saying that adoption was likely early
next week.
"I expect we will support it," RIA quoted Churkin as saying.
"I don't expect that the U.N. Security Council members will have
any serious problems (with the resolution)."
"Our position is that the North Korean rocket launch is a
violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution, so the council
should react," he said.
South Korea gave a guarded welcome to the tentative
agreement.
"Although we (the government) may not be fully satisfied
with the outcome, (we) will have to welcome it if it can help
restrain the unpredictable North's ultra-provocative action,"
said a government spokesman in Seoul, who declined to be named
due to the sensitivity of the diplomatic negotiations.
The two Koreas have been technically still at war since
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty.
The United States had wanted to punish North Korea with a
U.N. Security Council resolution that imposed new sanctions
against Pyongyang, but Beijing rejected that option.
Beijing had wanted the council to merely issue a statement
calling for the council's North Korea sanctions committee to
expand the existing U.N. blacklists, diplomats said.
The tentative deal, they said, was that Washington would
forgo the idea of immediate new sanctions, while Beijing would
accept the idea of a resolution instead of a statement, which
makes the rebuke more forceful.
Assuming the North Korea sanctions committee agrees to
expand existing measures, the resolution will ultimately lead to
more stringent sanctions against Pyongyang.
"It might not be much but the Chinese move is significant,"
a council diplomat said. "The prospect of a (new) nuclear test
might have been a game changer (for China)."
After North Korea's April 2012 rocket launch, the council
passed a so-called "presidential statement" that condemned the
move and urged the North Korea sanctions committee to tighten
the existing U.N. sanctions regime.
The sanctions committee then blacklisted additional North
Korean firms and broadened a list of items Pyongyang was banned
from importing.
Washington was determined not to use the same formula as
last year, so it insisted that the council adopt a resolution,
not a presidential statement as China had wanted.
China is the North's only major diplomatic ally, though it
agreed to U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang in the wake of North
Korea's 2006 and 2009 nuclear tests.
North Korea is already banned under Security Council
resolutions from developing nuclear and missile technology but
has been working steadily on its nuclear test site, possibly in
preparation for a third nuclear test, satellite images show.
December's successful long-range rocket launch, the first to
put a satellite in orbit, was a coup for North Korea's young
leader Kim Jong-un.
It raised tensions in East Asia at the same time as Japan
and South Korea elected new leaders. Washington wants them to
mend relations after a dispute over an island claimed by both
countries.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman and Gabriela Baczynska
in Moscow; Editing by Vicki Allen and Nick Macfie)