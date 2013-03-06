* US says new sanctions boost existing ones
* Security Council to vote on Thursday
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 6 The U.N. Security
Council is set to blacklist two North Korean enterprises and
three individuals working for North Korean entities involved in
arms trade and Pyongyang's missile program, according to a draft
resolution.
The draft, which the United States delivered to the council
on Tuesday, was the product of three weeks of bilateral
negotiations between the United States and China in response to
North Korean's third nuclear test on Feb. 12. The 15-nation
council is hoping to put it to a vote on Thursday.
The resolution, which council diplomats say is intended to
bring the North Korea sanctions regime more in line with tough
U.N. measures in place against Iran, would have the council
"expressing the gravest concern at the nuclear test conducted by
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)."
The three individuals to be blacklisted include Yon Chong
Nam, chief representative of the Korea Mining Development
Trading Corporation (KOMID), which has been under U.N. sanctions
since 2009.
KOMID is North Korea's primary arms dealer and main exporter
of goods and equipment related to ballistic missiles and
conventional weapons, the draft says.
Yon's deputy at KOMID, Ko Chol Chae, is also to be
blacklisted, along with Mun Chong Chol, an official at Tanchon
Commercial Bank. Tanchon was added to the U.N. blacklist in 2009
as the main North Korean financier for sales of conventional
weapons and ballistic missiles, and goods related to assembly
and manufacture of conventional arms and missiles.
The North Korean entities to be blacklisted include the
Second Academy of Natural Sciences, which the draft says is "a
national-level organization responsible for research and
development of the DPRK's advanced weapons systems, including
missiles and probably nuclear weapons."
The other is Korea Complex Equipment Import Corporation, a
subsidiary of Korea Ryonbong General Corporation.
Korea Ryonbong was blacklisted in April 2009. The draft
resolution says it is "a defense conglomerate specializing in
acquisition for DPRK defense industries and support to ...
military-related sales."
CASH TRANSFERS
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on
Tuesday that the new draft resolution "builds up, strengthens
and significantly expands the scope of the strong U.N. sanctions
already in place."
She said the new sanctions would target "the illicit
activities of North Korean diplomatic personnel, North Korean
banking relationships, (and) illicit transfers of bulk cash."
The draft resolution says council members are "concerned
that the DPRK is abusing the privileges and immunities accorded
under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular
Relations."
Envoys say the new resolution may open the door to possible
expulsions of North Korean diplomats around the world, some of
whom they say are involved in illicit transfers of cash and
other activities intended to help North Korea flout sanctions.
Echoing language used in sanctions resolutions on Iran to
crack down on Iranian financial activities, the draft calls on
U.N. states not to open any "new branches, subsidiaries, or
representative offices" of North Korean banks and not to engage
in any joint ventures or correspondence relations with them.
The draft also calls for ending a loophole that has enabled
Pyongyang's elite to skirt the U.N. ban on luxury goods approved
after North Korea's first nuclear test in 2006. Until now,
countries were left to decide what constituted luxury items and
many states have not agreed on any list of banned items.
The draft names a few specific luxury goods it wants banned
along with other items individual states consider to fall in
that category - yachts, luxury automobiles, racing cars, jewelry
with pearls, gems, precious and semi-precious stones and jewelry
using precious metals.
Once the new resolution is approved, countries will be
required to inspect any suspicious land, sea or air cargo,
including luxury goods.
Pyongyang was hit with U.N. sanctions for its 2006 and 2009
nuclear tests, measures that were subsequently tightened and
expanded after several rocket launches. In addition to the
luxury goods ban, there is an arms embargo on North Korea, and
it is forbidden from trading in nuclear and missile technology.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau)