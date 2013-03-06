* New North Korea steps modeled after Iran sanctions
* U.S. says new sanctions boost existing ones
* Security Council plans vote on Thursday at 10 a.m. EST
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 6 In response to North
Korea's third nuclear test, the U.N. Security Council is set to
tighten financial restrictions on North Korea and crack down on
Pyongyang's attempts to ship and receive banned cargo in
violation of existing sanctions.
The measures are included in a draft sanctions resolution
which the United States delivered to the council on Tuesday. The
nine-page text was the product of three weeks of negotiations
between the United States and China in response to North
Korean's third nuclear test on Feb. 12.
The 15-nation council plans to put it to a vote on Thursday
at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly
Churkin, council president for March, said on Wednesday.
The resolution, which council diplomats say is intended to
bring the North Korea sanctions regime more in line with tough
U.N. measures in place against Iran, would have the council
"expressing the gravest concern at the nuclear test conducted by
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)."
But the success of the new measures, council diplomats say,
will depend to a large extent on the willingness of North
Korea's ally China to enforce them.
Council diplomats say the U.N. sanctions regime against Iran
over its nuclear program, which Western powers and their allies
say is intended for making weapons but Tehran says is peaceful,
has been more effective than the restrictions on Pyongyang.
That, they say, is why they used the Iran measures as a model.
The U.S.-drafted North Korea resolution, if adopted, would
impose an obligation on the United Nations' 193 member states to
block any financial services or monetary transfers that "could
contribute to the DPRK's nuclear or ballistic missile programs."
It specifically mentions "bulk cash" transfers, which
council diplomats say is one of Pyongyang's preferred methods of
moving cash - often in briefcases carried by its diplomats.
The resolution would also impose a binding obligation on
countries to "not provide public financial support for trade
with the DPRK" if it could in any way support North Korea's
nuclear or missile work.
The new resolution would further make inspections of
suspicious land, sea or air cargo - including luxury goods
intended for the North Korean elite - mandatory. Until now, such
inspections have been voluntary.
Similar measures were included in resolution 1929, the
council's last sanctions resolution against Iran. Western
diplomats say those measures have proven to be surprisingly
effective in complicating Iran's efforts to skirt sanctions and
raise funds for its nuclear and missile programs.
U.N. BLACKLIST
Pyongyang was hit with U.N. sanctions for its 2006 and 2009
nuclear tests, measures that were subsequently tightened and
expanded after several rocket launches. In addition to the
luxury goods ban, there is an arms embargo on North Korea, and
it is forbidden from trading in nuclear and missile technology.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on
Tuesday that the new draft resolution "builds up, strengthens
and significantly expands the scope of the strong U.N. sanctions
already in place" on North Korea.
She said the new sanctions would target "the illicit
activities of North Korean diplomatic personnel, North Korean
banking relationships, (and) illicit transfers of bulk cash."
The resolution also calls for asset freezes and travel bans
on the chief representative of the Korea Mining Development
Trading Corporation (KOMID), North Korea's main arms dealer
which has been under U.N. sanctions since 2009, and his deputy.
Also to be blacklisted is an official at Tanchon Commercial
Bank. Tanchon was added to the U.N. blacklist in 2009 as the
main North Korean financier for Pyongyang's arms trade.
Two North Korean entities will also be blacklisted - the
Second Academy of Natural Sciences and the Korea Complex
Equipment Import Corporation, a subsidiary of Korea Ryonbong
General Corporation. Both are linked to North Korea's military,
the draft resolution says.
The resolution specifies some of the luxury items North
Korea is not allowed to import, such as yachts, racing cars,
luxury automobiles and certain types of jewelry. This is
intended to repair a loophole which allowed countries to decide
for themselves what constitutes a luxury good.
Provisions of the new resolution encourage states to expel
North Korean diplomats engaging in illicit activity on their
territories.