By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, March 26
UNITED NATIONS, March 26 The U.N. Security
Council will hold closed-door consultations on Thursday to
discuss a possible condemnation of North Korea's latest
ballistic missile launches, U.N. diplomats said.
The request for a special session on North Korea came from
the United States, council diplomats told Reuters on condition
of anonymity on Wednesday. The meeting of the 15-nation council
was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Thursday.
In what appeared to be a show of defiance, North Korea fired
two medium-range Rodong ballistic missiles into the sea at 2:35
a.m. Japan and Korea time (1735 GMT Tuesday), both Tokyo and
Seoul said.
North Korea's first firing in four years of mid-range Rodong
missiles that can hit Japan followed a series of short-range
rocket launches over the past two months.
Council diplomats said Washington was expected to propose a
Security Council statement that would condemn the missile
firings. It was not clear whether China, Pyongyang's protector
on the council, would support such a condemnation, though it has
been willing to back rebukes of Pyongyang in the past.
Deputy U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said on
Tuesday, "We are closely coordinating with our allies and
partners, including in the U.N. Security Council, to take the
appropriate measures in response to this latest provocation and
to address the threat to global security posed by the DPRK's
(North Korea) nuclear and ballistic missile programs."
There is also a possibility, the diplomats said, of the
Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee eventually
expanding the current U.N. blacklist to include additional North
Korean entities involved in Pyongyang's missile program.
Expansion of the blacklist would take more time and was not
expected to be decided on Thursday, the diplomats said.
According to diplomats, ballistic missile launches are
banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions adopted in
response to North Korea's 2006 and 2009 nuclear tests and
subsequent rocket firings.
Those resolutions imposed a series of U.N. sanctions on
Pyongyang that target the country's missile and nuclear programs
and attempt to punish North Korea's reclusive leadership through
a ban on luxury goods.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Toni Reinhold)