(Removes "109" from para 29, as number of payments not known)
By James Pearson
SEOUL, March 11 North Korea has developed
sophisticated ways to circumvent United Nations sanctions,
including the suspected use of its embassies to facilitate an
illegal trade in weapons, a United Nations report issued on
Tuesday said.
It said North Korea was also making use of more complicated
financial countermeasures and techniques "pioneered by drug-
trafficking organisations" that made tracking the isolated
state's purchase of prohibited goods more difficult.
The report, compiled by a panel of eight U.N. experts, is
part of an annual accounting of North Korea's compliance with
layers of U.N. sanctions imposed in response to Pyongyang's
banned nuclear weapons and missile programmes. The panel reports
to the U.N. Security Council.
"From the incidents analysed in the period under review, the
panel has found that (North Korea) makes increasing use of
multiple and tiered circumvention techniques," a summary of the
127-page report said.
China, North Korea's main trading partner and diplomatic
ally, appeared to have complied with most of the panel's
requests for information.
Some independent experts and Western countries question how
far Beijing has gone in implementing sanctions, although the
report did not specifically address that issue.
Beijing has said it wants sanctions enforced.
Much of the report focused on North Korea's overseas trade
networks, rather than its relationship with China.
The panel said it found a relatively complex "corporate
ecosystem" of foreign-based firms and individuals that helped
North Korea evade scrutiny of its assets as well as its
financial and trade dealings.
Several U.N. Security Council diplomats said the North
Korean sanctions committee was still weighing the report.
They also described it as a detailed but unsurprising report
that offered confirmation of Pyongyang's well-known methods of
skirting sanctions.
However, two diplomats said the council was unlikely to take
any action in the immediate future based on the report's
findings.
EMBASSIES UNDER SCRUTINY
North Korea's embassies abroad play a key role in aiding and
abetting these shadowy companies, the report said, confirming
long-held suspicions of the international community.
In some of the most comprehensive evidence presented
publicly against Pyongyang's embassies, the report said the
missions in Cuba and Singapore were suspected of organising an
illegal shipment of Cuban fighter jets and missile parts that
were seized on a North Korean container ship in Panama last
July.
It included secret North Korean documents addressed to the
ship's captain which offered detailed instructions on how to
load and conceal the illegal weapons shipment, and make a false
declaration to customs officers in Panama.
"Load the containers first and load the 10,000 tons of sugar
(at the next port) over them so that the containers cannot be
seen," said the document, translated from Korean.
Panama seized the ship, named the Chong Chon Gang, for
smuggling Soviet-era arms, including two MiG-21 jet fighters,
under thousands of tonnes of sugar. After the discovery, Cuba
said it was sending "obsolete" Soviet-era weapons to be repaired
in North Korea and returned to Cuba.
Chinpo Shipping, a firm that the report said was
"co-located" with the North Korean Embassy in Singapore, acted
as the agent for a Pyongyang-based company that operated the
vessel, and North Korean diplomatic personnel in Cuba arranged
the shipping of the concealed cargo.
Singapore's Foreign Ministry said its policy is to fully
implement United Nations sanctions, adding that it has been
cooperating with the U.N. experts ever since learning in January
that a Singapore-registered company was implicated in the case.
"The government of Singapore immediately launched an
investigation of this case," a ministry spokesman said. "We are
unable to share any further information at this juncture as our
investigations are ongoing."
A North Korean Embassy official, reached by telephone,
denied the Singapore Mission had engaged in any wrongdoing. The
embassy had recently moved from the address listed in the
report, added the official, who declined to give his name.
A Reuters reporter who visited the address could not find
the embassy, just Chinpo Shipping. A receptionist said the head
of the firm was not available to comment.
It was after work hours in Cuba when the report was
released.
North Korea has gone to great lengths to mask the origin of
its merchant shipping fleet by reflagging and renaming ships,
the report said, particularly after the introduction of
tightened U.N. sanctions in early 2013 that followed the
country's third nuclear test.
Most of the registered owners of the ships are small
companies that rarely own more than five vessels, meaning
Pyongyang is able to keep its fleet running if a ship or
shipping company is seized or has its assets frozen.
Under the myriad U.N. sanctions, North Korea is banned from
shipping and receiving cargo related to its nuclear and missile
programmes. The importation of some luxury goods is also banned,
along with the illicit transfer of bulk cash.
FINANCIAL COUNTERMEASURES
North Korea has fostered a complicated corporate network
outside the international financial system that it uses to buy
both banned and permitted goods, the report added.
The panel cited an example of an "unusually complex"
transaction involving a contract by Air Koryo, the North's
national carrier, to purchase new aircraft in 2012.
It said payments were structured through eight Hong
Kong-registered companies which asserted they were trading
partners of Air Koryo and were wiring funds they owed it.
The purchase of civilian aircraft is not prohibited under
U.N. sanctions, but some of the companies appeared to have been
recently formed shell entities, the report said, and suggested
such activity could be used as a test-run for illegal
transactions.
North Korea is also still dependent on foreign suppliers for
its missile programmes, the report said, referring to a
long-range rocket salvaged by South Korea that contained parts
originating from China, the United States, the former Soviet
Union, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The
rocket was fired out to sea in December 2012.
A shipment of missile components sent from China and seized
by South Korea in 2012 was destined for Syria, an investigation
by the panel also showed.
The panel said it had also investigated reports that
Myanmar, Eritrea, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Somalia and Iran might
have bought North Korean weapons.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore and Louis
Charbonneau in New York; editing by Dean Yates and G Crosse)