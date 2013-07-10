* North Korean ambassador gives rare news conference
* Says will not give up its "nuclear deterrent"
* Pyongyang ready to resume six-party talks
By Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles
GENEVA, July 10 North Korea said on Wednesday
that it would not give up its nuclear deterrent until the United
States ends its "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang, but that it
was ready to revive international talks on its nuclear programme
frozen since 2008.
The United States and its allies believe North Korea
violated a 2005 aid-for-denuclearisation deal by conducting a
nuclear test the following year and pursuing uranium enrichment
that would give it a second path to a nuclear weapon in addition
to its plutonium-based atomic programme.
So Se Pyong, the North Korean Ambassador to the United
Nations in Geneva, warned that a joint U.S.-South Korean
military exercise planned for August would raise tensions on the
divided Korean Peninsula.
He also reiterated his country's call for dismantling the
U.S.-led U.N. Command in South Korea, which dates from the 1953
armistice that ended the Korean war without a peace treaty. The
60th anniversary of the armistice falls on July 27.
"The DPRK (North Korea) will never give up its nuclear
deterrent unless the U.S. fundamentally and irreversibly
abandons its hostile policy and nuclear threat towards my
country...and dissolves the U.N. Command, a mechanism which is
an aggressive military tool against the DPRK," So said.
He was speaking at a rare news conference held in North
Korea's mission in Geneva. His counterpart at the United Nations
in New York, Ambassador Sin Son-ho, made a similar appeal for
dissolution of the U.N. Command on June 21..
North and South Korea agreed on Sunday to take steps to
reopen a jointly run industrial park, including facilities
inspections, after the two rivals staged a marathon meeting
lasting more than 16 hours to arrange details.
FRAGILE THAW
So, speaking in English, said the situation was approaching
detente and an "atmosphere of dialogue is in progress", but
added: "The U.S. will stage another joint military exercise in
August with South Korea. In this case, the whole Korean
Peninsula will fall into the same critical wartime situation."
North Korea test-fired a missile in December, fanning
perceptions of a regional threat posed by the impoverished,
isolated state. In February Pyongyang conducted a third nuclear
test, moving it closer to developing long-range nuclear
missiles.
So, asked about returning to nuclear negotiations, said:
"For six-party talks, we are now ready to have any kind of talks
to ease the tension on the Korean Peninsula and to solve any
kind of issues, mostly the security issues, because all the
problems are security concerned (related)."
A Russian statement last week after a visit by North Korean
First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-Gwan seemed to echo U.S.
statements that any talks must involve action by the North to
show it is moving toward disarmament.
So, asked about the impact of sanctions, said that economic
development was a priority under Kim Jong-un, the third
generation leader who succeeded Kim Jong-il in December 2011.
"Under the leadership of my new leader, His Excellency Kim
Jong-un, we are now concentrating more and more on economic
development and to increase the people's livelihood, even the
quality of life for the people," he said.
"We built many such as water parks, and (despite being in)
the difficult position, we built water parks for people and
rollercoasters for children."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)