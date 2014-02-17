GENEVA Feb 17 North Korea "categorically and
totally rejects" a report into its human rights record, which is
due to be published later on Monday by a U.N. Commission of
Inquiry, it said in a statement sent to Reuters from its
diplomatic mission in Geneva.
The two page statement said the report was an "instrument
of political plot" and "a product of politicization of human
rights on the part of EU and Japan in alliance with the U.S.
hostile policy".
"However, we will continue to strongly respond to the end to
any attempt of regime-change and pressure under the pretext of
'human rights protection'," it said. "The DPRK (North Korea)
once again makes it clear that the 'human rights violations'
mentioned in the so-called 'report' do not exist in our
country."
