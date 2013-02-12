Victoria Nuland gestures during a meeting with Macedonia's Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski (not pictured) in Skopje April 9,2008. REUTERS/Ognen/Files

WASHINGTON North Korea advised the U.S. State Department of its intention to test a nuclear device prior to Tuesday's underground explosion, but did not say when it would conduct the test, department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.

"The DPRK did inform us at the State Department of their intention to conduct a nuclear test, without citing any specific timing," she told reporters, using North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Nuland said the notice came through "usual channels" but declined to say when Washington received the notification.

