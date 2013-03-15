* North Korea made nuclear strike threat last week
* Experts believe Pyongyang years away from strike
capability
* Hagel says United States needs to stay ahead of threat
By Phil Stewart and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel announced plans on Friday to bolster U.S. missile
defenses in response to "irresponsible and reckless
provocations" by North Korea, which threatened a preventative
nuclear strike against the United States last week.
Hagel said the Pentagon would add 14 new anti-missile
interceptors at Fort Greely in Alaska - an effective reversal of
an early Obama administration decision - and move ahead with the
deployment of a second missile-defense radar in Japan.
The Pentagon also left open the possibility of creating a
site on the U.S. East Coast where the Pentagon could field more
interceptors capable of striking down an incoming missile. The
14 additional interceptor deployments would cost nearly $1
billion and must be approved by Congress.
"By taking the steps I outlined today we will strengthen our
homeland defense, maintain our commitments to our allies and
partners, and make clear to the world that the United States
stands firm against aggression," Hagel told a news conference.
North Korea issued its threat last week to stage a
preemptive nuclear attack against the United States as the
United Nations readied new sanctions against Pyongyang in
response to its Feb. 12 nuclear test.
Experts say North Korea is years away from being able to hit
the continental United States with a nuclear weapon, despite
having worked for decades to achieve a nuclear capability.
But Hagel said the moves announced by the Pentagon were
justified to stay ahead of the threat, underscored by the
nuclear test and a December rocket launch that analysts believe
was aimed at developing technology for an intercontinental
ballistic missile (ICBM).
Hagel also cited North Korea's display last April of what
appeared to be a road-mobile ICBM.
The Pentagon said the United States had informed China,
North Korea's neighbor and closest ally, of its decision to add
more interceptors but declined to characterize Beijing's
reaction.
U.S. SAYS SYSTEMS NOT AIMED AT CHINA OR RUSSIA
U.S. officials say its missile defense systems are not
designed to counter the large number of ICBMs in arsenals in
China or Russia and are focused instead on the threat from North
Korea or, potentially, Iran.
Friday's announcement came with a key caveat - the Pentagon
said it would only purchase the extra interceptors if they
perform appropriately in tests. The interceptors in question
have not hit a target since 2008, a defense official said.
Boeing Co. is the prime contractor of the system. Key
Boeing subcontractors include Raytheon Co., which makes
the kill vehicle, and Orbital Sciences Corp, which makes
the rocket booster.
Admiral James Winnefeld, vice chairman of the U.S.
military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed confidence in the
missiles and said he believed the steps taken by the United
States would make North Korea's young leader, Kim Jung-un, think
twice before acting on bellicose rhetoric.
"We not only intend to put the mechanics in place to deny
any potential North Korean objective to launch a missile to the
United States, but also to impose costs on them if they do," he
told reporters.
"And we believe that this young lad ought to be deterred by
that. And if he's not, we'll be ready."
The addition of another 14 interceptors amounts to a
reversal of an Obama administration decision in 2010 to stop
expansion of the missile interceptor system at 30 interceptors.
The Bush administration had planned to deploy a total of 44.
The United States currently has 26 interceptors deployed at
Fort Greely and four at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Congressman Mike Turner, chairman of the House Armed
Services Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces, said the
Obama administration had began "to realize the shortcomings of
its missile defense strategy."
"Now that the administration has decided to see clearly,
America can get back on the right course," Howard McKeon,
chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a
statement, lamenting lost time and resources.
In a sign of fiscal pressures facing the Pentagon, U.S.
officials acknowledged they were also forgoing development of a
new anti-missile interceptor that would have been deployed in
Europe. They said European defense would be unaffected.
Officials said the United States would move forward with
congressionally mandated environmental impact studies for
alternative sites in the United States for deploying additional
ground-based interceptors, if needed.
Winnefeld said locations on the East Coast were being
considered but declined to offer details.
"We're still looking at sites," he said.
