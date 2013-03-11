NEW YORK, March 11 The U.S. Treasury is imposing
sanctions against North Korea's Foreign Trade Bank, the
country's main foreign exchange institution, for its role in
supporting Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction program,
President Barack Obama's national security adviser said on
Monday.
In a speech to the Asia Society in New York, the top White
House aide, Tom Donilon, also said China should not conduct
"business as usual" with North Korea while Pyongyang threatens
its neighbors.
"The United States will not accept North Korea as a nuclear
state," Donilon said in prepared remarks. "Nor will we stand by
while it seeks to develop a nuclear-armed missile that can
target the United States."
He said Washington was willing to negotiate with North Korea
but insisted that it first must take "meaningful steps" to meet
its international obligations.