NEW YORK, March 11 The U.S. Treasury is imposing
sanctions against North Korea's Foreign Trade Bank, the
country's main foreign exchange institution, for its role in
supporting Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, President Barack
Obama's national security adviser said on Monday.
In a speech to the Asia Society in New York, the White House
aide, Tom Donilon, also said China should not conduct "business
as usual" with North Korea while Pyongyang threatens its
neighbors.
"The United States will not accept North Korea as a nuclear
state," Donilon said in prepared remarks. "Nor will we stand by
while it seeks to develop a nuclear-armed missile that can
target the United States."
He said Washington was willing to negotiate with North Korea
but insisted that it must first take "meaningful steps" to meet
its international obligations.
The Treasury Department said it was designating for
sanctions three individuals in connection with the Foreign Trade
Bank: Pak To-Chun, Chu Kyu-Chang and O Kuk-Ryol. It also
sanctioned Paek Se-Bong, chairman of North Korea's Second
Economic Committee.
"North Korea uses FTB to facilitate transactions on behalf
of actors linked to its proliferation network, which is under
increasing pressure from recent international sanctions," the
Treasury said in a statement.