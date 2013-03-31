WASHINGTON, March 31 The United States sent F-22
stealth fighter jets to South Korea on Sunday to join military
drills aimed at underscoring the U.S. commitment to defend Seoul
in the face of an intensifying campaign of threats from North
Korea.
The advanced, radar-evading F-22 Raptors were deployed to
Osan Air Base, the main U.S. Air Force base in South Korea, from
Japan to support ongoing bilateral exercises, the U.S. military
command in South Korea said in a statement that urged North
Korea to restrain itself.
"(North Korea) will achieve nothing by threats or
provocations, which will only further isolate North Korea and
undermine international efforts to ensure peace and stability in
Northeast Asia," the statement said.
Sabre-rattling on the Korean peninsula drew a plea for peace
from Pope Francis, who in his first Easter Sunday address called
for a diplomatic solution to the crisis on the Korean peninsula.
"Peace in Asia, above all on the Korean peninsula: may
disagreements be overcome and a renewed spirit of reconciliation
grow," he said, speaking in Italian.
Tensions have been high since the North's young new leader,
Kim Jong-un, ordered a nuclear weapons test in February,
breaching U.N. sanctions and ignoring warnings from North
Korea's closest ally, China, not to do so.
That test, North Korea's third since 2006, drew further U.N.
and bilateral sanctions designed to pressure the impoverished
North to stop its nuclear weapons program. Pyongyang responded
to the new steps by ratcheting up warnings and threats of war.
North Korea said on Saturday it was entering a "state of
war" with South Korea, but Seoul and its ally the United States
played down the statement from the official KCNA news agency as
the latest in a stream of tough talk from Pyongyang.
In a rare U.S. show of force aimed at North Korea, the
United States on Thursday flew two radar-evading B-2 Spirit
bombers on practice runs over South Korea.
On Friday, Kim signed an order putting the North's missile
units on standby to attack U.S. military bases in South Korea
and the Pacific, after the stealth bomber flights.
The F-22 jets will take part in the annual U.S.-South Korea
Foal Eagle military drills, which are designed to sharpen the
allies' readiness to defend the South from an attack by North
Korea, the U.S. military said.
The U.S. military did not say how many of the planes were
flown to South Korea from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa. The
statement described Sunday's deployment as part of routine
shifts of air power among bases in the Western Pacific that U.S.
forces have been conducting since 2004.
Japan's Kyodo news agency quoted the top Japanese government
spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, as condemning Pyongyang for
"aggressive provocation" after Kim's ruling party newspaper, the
Rodong Sinmun, identified U.S. military bases in Japan as
targets for attack.
The two Koreas have been technically in a state of war since
a truce that ended their 1950-53 conflict. Despite its threats,
few people see any indication Pyongyang will risk a near-certain
defeat by re-starting full-scale war.
