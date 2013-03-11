WASHINGTON The White House on Monday expressed concern at what it called North Korea's latest provocations aimed at raising tensions and instability in Northeast Asia.

White House spokesman Jay Carney spoke after North Korea cut off a Red Cross hot line to South Korea in response to a military drill in the South and U.N. sanctions imposed for its recent nuclear test. Pyongyang also threatened the United States with a nuclear attack.

"We are certainly concerned by North Korea's bellicose rhetoric and the threats they have been making follow a pattern designed to raise tension and intimidate others," Carney said. "The DPRK (North Korea) will achieve nothing by threats or provocations, which will only further isolate North Korea and undermine international efforts to ensure peace and stability in Northeast Asia."

He urged North Korea to "choose the path of peace and come into complicate with its international obligations."

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott)