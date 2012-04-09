WASHINGTON, April 9 The United States urged
North Korea on Monday not conduct a nuclear test or launch a
satellite and called on China to exert its influence over its
neighbor to try to ward off such "provocative actions."
North Korea, which is pressing ahead with plans for a
satellite launch despite U.S. and regional appeals that it
desist, is also preparing a third nuclear test, South Korean
news reports said on Sunday.
Another nuclear test is bound to scare neighbors and
infuriate the West, which has long sought to curb the North's
nuclear ambitions.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency quoted an unidentified
intelligence source as saying North Korea was "clandestinely
preparing a nuclear test" at the same location as the first two.
The State Department repeated its advice to the North not to
launch a satellite, saying this would violate U.N. Security
Council resolutions and a Feb. 29 denuclearization agreement.
"Our position remains: don't do it," said spokeswoman
Victoria Nuland. "North Korea's launch of a missile would be
highly provocative, it would pose a threat to regional security
and it would be inconsistent with its recent undertakings to
refrain from any kind of long-range missile launches."
Nuland told reporters a third North Korean nuclear test
"would be equally bad if not worse."
She declined comment on whether the United States also had
reason to believe that the North might be preparing a nuclear
test, saying she could not discuss intelligence matters.
North Korea, which three years ago pulled out of six-party
disarmament talks on its nuclear program, agreed in February to
stop nuclear tests, uranium enrichment and long-range missile
launches in return for food aid, opening the way to a possible
resumption of the negotiations.
But that has all unraveled with the North's rocket launch
planned for this month, probably between Thursday and the
following Monday. The North says it is merely sending a weather
satellite into space, but South Korea and the United States say
it is a ballistic missile test.
The United States has called on China, the closest that
North Korea has to an ally, to exert such influence as it has
with Pyongyang, a point Nuland made again on Monday.
"We believe, in particular, that China joins us in its
interest in seeing a denuclarized Korean Peninsula and we are
continuing to encourage China to act more effectively in that
interest," she said.