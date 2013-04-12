* Top U.S. intel official casts doubt on NKorea capability
WASHINGTON, April 11 A Pentagon spy agency
report concluded that North Korea likely has a nuclear bomb that
can be launched on a missile, but U.S. defense and intelligence
officials cast doubt on Pyongyang's atomic weapons capabilities.
Illustrating the high stakes surrounding the escalating
tensions on the Korean peninsula, a study by the Pentagon's
Defense Intelligence Agency stoked fears that North Korea could
be closer to being able to launch a nuclear missile.
The secret assessment, a part of which was mistakenly marked
as unclassified and revealed at a congressional hearing on
Thursday, said the agency had "moderate confidence" that North
Korea possessed nuclear weapons that could be fitted onto
ballistic missiles.
It was the first time such an evaluation has been made
public. The report said any such North Korean missile would
probably be unreliable.
The evaluation, dated last month, was revealed by Republican
Representative Doug Lamborn as he questioned senior Pentagon
officials about North Korea's nuclear weapons program during a
hearing of the House of Representatives Armed Services
Committee.
"DIA assesses with moderate confidence the North currently
has nuclear weapons capable of delivery by ballistic missiles,
however the reliability will be low," said Lamborn. He was
quoting from a DIA report entitled "Dynamic Threat Assessment
8099: North Korea Nuclear Weapons Program (March 2013)."
U.S. officials and South Korea sought to play down the DIA
evaluation.
Pentagon spokesman George Little said, "It would be
inaccurate to suggest that the North Korean regime has fully
tested, developed or demonstrated the kinds of nuclear
capabilities referenced in the passage."
James Clapper, the country's senior intelligence official,
warned that the assessment was not necessarily shared by the
wider U.S. intelligence community.
"I would add that the statement read by the Member is not an
Intelligence Community assessment. Moreover, North Korea has not
yet demonstrated the full range of capabilities necessary for a
nuclear armed missile," Clapper, the director of national
intelligence, said in a statement.
But the release of part of the DIA report will likely raise
tension on the Korean peninsula, where North Korea has stationed
as many as five medium-range missiles on its east coast,
according to assessments by Washington and Seoul, possibly in
readiness for a test-launch that would demonstrate its ability
to hit U.S. bases on Guam.
"This is the first ... case where the U.S. intelligence
community positively concludes ... that North Korea apparently
has some rudimentary weapons capability or warhead capability
for ballistic missiles," said Hans Kristensen, a nuclear weapons
analyst at the Federation of American Scientists.
MISSILE TENSIONS
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of
Staff, declined to comment as he had not seen the DIA report,
suggesting it was not a major part of the military's thinking as
it beefed up anti-missile defenses around the Pacific in the
face of threats of war from North Korea in recent weeks.
South Korea's Defense Ministry said it did not believe North
Korea had succeeded in readying a nuclear warhead for a missile,
a process known as "miniaturizing."
Lamborn did not say what range any nuclear-capable North
Korean missiles might have. Kristensen said one analyst recently
claimed nuclear warhead capability for North Korea's Nodong
short- to medium-range missile. It would be able to hit
U.S.-based facilities in the region, including South Korea and
probably Japan.
The way in which the evaluation was released raised
questions about how a classified document that was apparently
just a tentative assessment could become public knowledge and
set off further worries about North Korea.
The congressman acknowledged he had only read a small,
unclassified part of the report. "I have not read the entire
seven-page report, I'm in the process of getting my hands on
that," Lamborn, a Colorado Republican, told CNN.
A U.S. official said Lamborn had done nothing wrong in
releasing the statement in Congress. He said the quotation cited
by the congressman was in a section of the report that had been
erroneously marked declassified.
The Defense Intelligence Agency that gathers information
about the capacity and strategic intentions of foreign
militaries. It was criticized after the start of the Iraq war in
2003 for being too bullish in predicting that Baghdad might have
weapons of mass destruction.
The United States and South Korea have plans to respond
proportionately to North Korean provocations like the shelling
of an island or attacking a ship.
But not wanting to increase the tension in Korea, Washington
has not been explicit about how it would respond to an incident
involving nuclear arms, beyond saying it was capable of
defending itself and its partners.
President Barack Obama said on Thursday the United States
would work diplomatically to reduce tensions with North Korea,
but warned that Washington would take "all necessary steps" to
protect America and its allies.
The United States has revamped its missile defense plans and
positioned two guided-missile destroyers in the Western Pacific
recently.
In the latest move, the Pentagon is to deploy a Terminal
High Altitude Area Defense system to Guam in the coming weeks
after adding 14 new anti-missile interceptors in Alaska.
The consensus inside the U.S. government is that North Korea
does not yet have a nuclear device that would fit longer-range
missiles that conceivably could reach U.S. territories.
"It's very clear that it cannot at this stage include
long-range ballistic missiles because they're just basically not
developed sufficiently yet to be able to do this," Kristensen
said.
Most observers say Pyongyang has no intention of starting a
war that would likely bring its own destruction, but they warn
of the risks of miscalculation.
Greg Thielmann, a former State Department intelligence
analyst now with the Arms Control Association advocacy group,
said that while he did not have access to the classified
material cited in Congress, what was said publicly about DIA's
assessment sounded quite tentative.
"It really says to me that this is a speculative statement,"
Thielmann said. "Moderate (confidence) is higher than low
confidence but it doesn't say they know very much."
He described the DIA statement as a "cautious worst-case
assessment."
(Editing by Alistair Bell and Peter Cooney)