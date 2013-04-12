SEOUL, April 13 The United States and South
Korea offered on Saturday to keep their end of a defunct 2005
aid agreement with North Korea, provided Pyongyang took take
"meaningful steps" to denuclearize.
In a joint statement released as U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry wrapped up his first visit to Seoul, the two sides
appeared to put the accent on diplomacy after weeks of
threatening rhetoric from Pyongyang.
"North Korea must adhere to its international obligations
and commitments or face further isolation," the statement said.
"We will continue to encourage North Korea to make the right
choice. If North Korea does so, we are prepared to implement the
commitments under the 2005 Six-Party Joint Statement," it added,
referring to the aid-for-denuclearization agreement.
"But Pyongyang must prove its seriousness by taking
meaningful steps to abide by its international obligations," it
said.
The United States and its allies believe the North violated
the 2005 deal by conducting a nuclear test in 2006 and pursuing
a uranium enrichment program that would give it a second path to
a nuclear weapon in addition to its plutonium-based program.
At a news conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun
Byung-se on Friday, Kerry said the United States wanted to
resume talks about North Korea's earlier pledges to halt its
nuclear program.
But he also stressed that Washington would defend its allies
in the region if necessary and pointedly said that Kim Jong-un,
the North Korean leader, "needs to understand, as I think he
probably does, what the outcome of a conflict would be."
North Korea has issued weeks of shrill threats of an
impending war since the imposition of U.N. sanctions in response
to its third nuclear test in February.
North Korea has repeatedly said it will not abandon nuclear
weapons which it said on Friday were its "treasured" guarantor
of security.
Kerry's visit coincided with preparations for Monday's
anniversary of North Korean state founder Kim Il-Sung's birth, a
possible pretext for a show of strength, with speculation
focusing on a possible new missile test launch.
Kerry, who flies to China on Saturday and to Japan on
Sunday, told the news conference that if North Korea's
30-year-old leader went ahead with the launch of a medium-range
missile, he would be making "a huge mistake."
