SEOUL, April 17 The United States is looking at
"all options" as it seeks to discourage North Korea from
conducting a third nuclear test, a senior U.S. military officer
said on Tuesday, days after a failed long-range rocket launch by
the North that drew international condemnation.
The U.N. Security Council on Monday condemned reclusive
North Korea for Friday's rocket launch and warned of further
action if Pyongyang carries out a nuclear test, reflecting
concern that it may follow a pattern it set in 2009 during its
second nuclear test.
Commander of U.S. Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Locklear
said Washington had a range of options to consider in response
to any further provocation by the North.
"I don't think it would be appropriate to comment on how we
would pursue any future military operation, but I can tell you
that with the alliance, that we are continually looking at all
options," he said when asked whether a surgical strike on the
North's nuclear test site was being considered.
The comments came as doubts were raised about the fate of a
planned visit by international inspectors to the North's nuclear
site after Pyongyang and Washington agreed in February to a
moratorium on missile and nuclear tests in return for food aid.
That agreement fell apart when Pyongyang announced it would
launch a long-range rocket to put a satellite into orbit,
claiming its right to conduct space research. The West believed
the launch was merely a ballistic missile test.
North Korea has revealed work on a uranium enrichment
programme, which arms experts said could give it a second path
to building nuclear weapons after its plutonium-based programme
at Yongbyon nuclear complex was suspended under a 2005
international disarmament deal.
U.S. and South Korean officials have said former U.S.
President Bill Clinton considered the possibility of a surgical
strike on Yongbyon at the height of a nuclear crisis in 1994
before Pyongyang struck an energy deal with Washington to
suspend nuclear activities.
