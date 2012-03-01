* N.Korea move could open door to new 6-party disarmament
talks
* U.S. agrees to food aid in confidence building measure
* Dramatic step follows December death of Kim Jong-il
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Feb 29 North Korea has agreed
with the United States to suspend major elements of its atomic
weapons programme in a surprise breakthrough that could pave the
way for the resumption of long-stalled nuclear disarmament talks
with the secretive state.
But the announcement, made simultaneously on Wednesday in
Pyongyang and Washington and accompanied by pledges of U.S. food
aid, was met with very guarded optimism by analysts and
diplomats who noted that efforts to defuse tensions on the
divided Korean peninsula had seen many false dawns.
"These are concrete measures that we consider a positive
first step toward complete and verifiable denuclearisation of
the Korean peninsula in a peaceful manner," White House
spokesman Jay Carney said.
But U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called it "a
modest first step in the right direction," adding that
Washington continued to have profound concerns over a range of
North Korean activities.
North Korea said it would suspend nuclear tests, long-range
missile launches and enrichment of uranium at its Yongbyon
nuclear facility and allow back international nuclear
inspectors.
It was not clear how much access inspectors would be allowed
nor whether all of its nuclear weapons programme would be
suspended.
The move comes two months after the young Kim Jong-un took
over the family dynasty that has ruled the isolated North since
its founding and which has for years relied on the threat of a
nuclear arsenal to give it some leverage in its dealings with
the outside world.
But the policy has also left it heavily sanctioned by the
international community and sapped an already crumbling economy.
China, which hosted the U.S.-North Korean talks that led to
the latest deal and is the North's only powerful backer,
welcomed the agreement on Thursday and said it would work to
restart the long-delayed six-party disarmament talks.
"China is willing to strive with all other concerned parties
to continue advancing the six-party talks process, playing a
constructive role in achieving the lasting peace and stability
of the peninsula and of northeast Asia," foreign ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said in a statement.
The on-off disarmament talks, which last broke down in 2008,
involve the two Koreas, the United States, China, Japan and
Russia. Pyongyang expelled U.N. nuclear inspectors in 2009.
Japan, a close U.S. ally, echoed China's comments, saying
the environment for six-party talks was improving, but it also
joined with U.S. officials in stressing the North now had to
follow through with action.
Analysts cautioned that Pyongyang had reneged repeatedly on
past deals, but its latest move marked a sharp change in course,
at least outwardly, by its reclusive leadership after the death
in December of Kim's father, veteran leader Kim Jong-il.
U.S. officials said persistence and patience were needed.
"The truth is we've been around the six-party block before.
It has a history of ups and downs, sometimes more downs than
ups," one U.S. official said. "We can't allow the same patterns
of the past to repeat themselves."
FOOD AID GESTURE
Along with suspending weapons activities, North Korea said
it would permit inspectors from the U.N.'s International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit its Yongbyon nuclear complex to
verify the moratorium on uranium enrichment has been enforced.
The State Department said that in return, the United States
was ready to go ahead with a proposed 240,000 tonnes in food aid
requested by North Korea and that more aid could be agreed.
The IAEA said it was ready to return, calling the moratorium
deal "an important step forward".
South Korea too welcomed the announcement, saying it could
be the basis for a broader nuclear agreement..
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he hoped North Korea
would move towards verifiable denuclearisation of the peninsula.
"The Secretary-General also stresses the urgency of meeting
the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable people in (North
Korea)," his spokesman Martin Nesirky said in a statement.
The U.S. decision to resume food aid was a gesture toward
Pyongyang, which has sought international help to cope with
chronic food shortages.
It halted food aid to North Korea in 2009 in a dispute over
transparency and monitoring, compounding problems that have
followed a crippling famine in the 1990s that killed an
estimated one million people. The North has been accused in the
past of siphoning off aid to feed its army, one of the world's
largest, or even exporting it.
This time, the food aid will be aimed at alleviating chronic
malnutrition among young children, pregnant women and other
vulnerable people, U.S. officials said.
YOUNG LEADER
The surprise announcement was a step forward for
Washington's campaign to rein in renegade nuclear programmes
around the world and comes as the Obama administration steps up
pressure on Iran over its nuclear ambitions, which western
governments fear are aimed at producing nuclear weapons.
It also comes several weeks before U.S. President Barack
Obama visits Seoul for a nuclear security summit in March.
Jack Pritchard, a former U.S. negotiator with North Korea
who heads the Korea Economic Institute, said he believed it was
unlikely that Pyongyang's young and untested new leader Kim
Jong-un was ready to comply with demands that he scrap the
entire nuclear programme.
"How does a 28-year-old give up the only legitimate piece of
leverage that he has in dealing with the superpowers to preserve
the survivability of his regime? He's not going to do that."
Daniel Pinkston of the International Crisis Group think tank
said it was likely there were other uranium enrichment
facilities than Yongbyon for military use. He cited intelligence
reports that there are two or three such facilities.
"The fact Yongbyon was built so quickly, and is so
sophisticated, suggests it is not the first time they have built
such a facility."
The announcement followed talks between the United States
and North Korea last week in Beijing, the first such meeting
since Kim Jong-un succeeded his father as leader.
North Korea agreed to curtail its nuclear activities under
an aid-for-denuclearisation agreement reached in September 2005,
but the embryonic deal was never fully implemented.
Instead, the North held two nuclear test blasts -- in 2006
and 2009 -- and later disclosed a uranium enrichment programme,
giving it a second path to obtaining fissile material for bombs,
in addition to its long-standing programme of producing
plutonium.
