* N.Korea envoy seeks international inquiry into CIA torture
* Follows tense relations with U.S. after Sony hacking
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Jan 22 North Korea called on Thursday
for the top United Nations human rights body to investigate
allegations of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) torture in the
George W. Bush era, that were contained in a recent Senate
report.
The move, announced by So Se Pyong, ambassador of the
Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the U.N. in Geneva,
puts more strain on ties with Washington, following U.S.
accusations that Pyongyang was behind a cyber attack on Sony
Pictures. North Korea denies those accusations.
So told a news briefing that the issue of the "CIA torture
crimes" should be put on the agenda of the U.N. Human Rights
Council which meets from March 2-27.
"Today I also sent the letter to the president of the Human
Rights Council to formally discuss the issue of the CIA case at
the upcoming session, including establishing an independent
commission of inquiry mandated to make a thorough investigation
of CIA torture crimes," So said.
His letter to German Ambassador Joachim Ruecker, current
president of the 47-member state forum, reads: "The CIA torture
crimes, which have been conducted in the most brutal medieval
forms and unanimously denunciated worldwide ... deserve severe
punishment by the international community".
American civil rights groups last month called on the U.S.
Justice Department to appoint a special prosecutor to probe the
CIA's use of torture and other extreme measures during
interrogations, following a Senate Intelligence Committee
report.
Obama administration officials have said the Justice
Department has no plans to reopen its investigation into the
conduct of CIA interrogators toward detainees captured after the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
A U.N. commission of inquiry established by the council last
year issued a report alleging that North Korea had committed
crimes against humanity, including mass killings and torture
comparable to Nazi-era atrocities.
North Korea has launched a campaign to discredit the report,
following news that one prominent defector had recanted parts of
his testimony.
"The whole story of that report depends on the defectors
lies, fabricated stories," So said. "It is a bitter shame for
the United Nations to be involved in the racket against the DPRK
on the basis of false information."
Michael Kirby, an Australian judge who headed the U.N.
inquiry, said the changes in the defector's account did not
affect its findings which were based on testimony by hundreds of
Koreans.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)