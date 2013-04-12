* Comment seemed "very timely," given tensions, Lamborn says
* Obama budget proposes missile defense spending cuts
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, April 12 The U.S. congressman at the
center of an international furor over North Korea's nuclear
capabilities is one of the leading voices in the House of
Representatives against cutting the budget for missile systems.
Republican Representative Doug Lamborn, whose Colorado
district is a center for U.S. missile defense, made headlines
around the world on Thursday after he quoted the Defense
Intelligence Agency as saying North Korea likely had a nuclear
bomb that could be launched from a missile.
The rare, although not unprecedented, public disclosure of
an assessment from a U.S. spy agency that Pyongyang may already
have nuclear-capable missiles added to tensions on the Korean
peninsula, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has frequently
threatened war in recent weeks.
Lamborn told Reuters on Friday that he wanted the American
public to be aware of the threat, explaining he had not done
anything wrong by repeating information from a classified
Defense Intelligence Agency assessment, because it was a passage
marked unclassified.
"Given the tension over North Korea, it seemed very timely
to me," Lamborn said in an interview.
Lamborn spoke at the hearing two days after President Barack
Obama released a budget plan that included cutting $550 million
from spending on missile defense. Republicans have been citing
the threat from North Korea to argue against the cuts.
He said the proposed reductions had been on his mind when he
was preparing his questioning of Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
and Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in
the House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday.
Lamborn said he believed the Pentagon was handling the North
Korean threat correctly in the short term, but that he worried
about the longer-term implications of possible cuts in military
spending.
"Mostly, I don't want to see our national defense
compromised when there's valid threats out there," he said.
WORKING ON LEGISLATION
Lamborn is working on legislation to restore funding for
missile defense.
At the public hearing, he referred to a section of a
classified March DIA report on Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities
that read: "DIA assesses with moderate confidence the North
currently has nuclear weapons capable of delivery by ballistic
missiles, however the reliability will be low."
Lamborn said he had checked in advance that the material was
declassified, but added the threat was so serious from North
Korea that Americans needed the information.
"The Defense Intelligence Agency is a very respected
intelligence agency and I take their work very seriously," he
said during the interview on Friday.
U.S. officials said the passage Lamborn quoted had been
mistakenly marked as unclassified.
A co-chairman of the Missile Defense Caucus, Lamborn has
since 2007 represented a district in Colorado containing several
installations involved in Air Force activity, and the Star Wars
anti-missile program in particular.
Facilities in the area include Cheyenne Mountain, the
underground headquarters of the military unit that monitors
North American airspace for possible missile or other attacks,
and an Air Force base where missile defense technology has been
tested.
Lamborn's disclosure was not the first time such material
had been made public in an unclassified setting.
In 2005, Vice Admiral Lowell Jacoby, then DIA director, was
asked by then-Senator Hillary Clinton at a Senate Armed Services
Committee hearing if the DIA assessed that North Korea could arm
a missile with a nuclear device.
"The assessment is that they have the capability to do that,
yes, ma'am," Jacoby answered.
In March 2011, Lieutenant General Ronald Burgess, Jacoby's
successor as DIA director, referred to missile-deliverable
nuclear warheads and used the word "plutonium" before the same
Senate committee.
