North Korean soldiers (top R) look across a concrete border as a U.S. army soldier (2nd L) and South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), in Paju, 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

WASHINGTON The U.S. military so far has not raised alert levels for some U.S. 28,500 troops in South Korea following the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.

Seoul said the North had test-fired a short-range missile prior to the announcement of Kim's death. But one U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, appeared to play down the significance of the missile test, saying it did not seem linked to Kim's death.

A second U.S. official acknowledged thinking that the North's test may have been planned before Kim's death.

