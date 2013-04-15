WASHINGTON, April 15 The Pentagon still believes
North Korea may be poised for a missile test launch in the
coming days even after celebration of its founder's birthday
took place Monday without incident, a senior U.S. defense
official told Reuters.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
U.S. military thinking had been that a test-launch could come
before the anniversary or after but, "We've all thought this
month was the zone."
When asked whether he had expected a launch by now, he said:
"I was not surprised."
The North has threatened nuclear attacks on the United
States, South Korea and Japan after new U.N. sanctions were
imposed in response to its latest nuclear arms test in February.
Many Pyongyang watchers had anticipated a missile test tied
to the 101st anniversary of the day the North's founder Kim
Il-Sung was born, perhaps before or on the anniversary.
Most officials have publicly refused to speculate on timing,
noting the unpredictable nature of the regime.
South Korea said it remained on guard against any missile
launch and it regretted the North's rejection of an offer of
talks made last week by President Park Geun-hye. It said the
offer would remain on the table.
Missile launches and nuclear tests by North Korea are both
banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions, that were
expanded after its third nuclear test, in February.
The aim of the North's aggressive acts, analysts say, is to
bolster the leadership of Kim Jong-un, the 30-year-old grandson
of the nation's founder, or to force the United States to hold
talks with the North.
