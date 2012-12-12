WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. missile-warning systems
detected the launch of a North Korean rocket on Tuesday, and
initial indications are that the missile deployed an object that
appeared to achieve orbit, the North American Aerospace Defense
Command, or NORAD, said.
The launch was detected at 7:49 p.m. EST (0049 GMT
Wednesday) and the rocket was tracked on a southerly course,
with the first stage falling into the Yellow Sea and the second
stage falling into the Philippine Sea.
"Initial indications are that the missile deployed an object
that appeared to achieve orbit," NORAD said in a statement. "At
no time was the missile or the resultant debris a threat to
North America."